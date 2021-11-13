This fast-developing nation in the Middle East has also become a lucrative hub for expatriates. People flock from all over the world to look for jobs in Qatar. Thanks to its availability of tax-free jobs, fair employment policies, and excellent work packages.

If you are one of those expats seeking jobs in Doha , note that there is a growing demand for professionals in the field of engineering, petroleum, healthcare, retail, education, tourism, among others.

And, if you want to know who are the top-paid workers in this country, here’s a list of professions with high salaries:

According to salaryexplorer.com, here are the top 25 highest paying careers in Qatar (by average monthly salary range):

Surgeons / Doctors -29,200 to 90,400 QAR Chief Executive Officers -30,000 to 54,200 QAR IT Manager – 30,000 to 45,250 QAR Project Manager -40,600 to 42,600 QAR Human Resource Manager -38,300 to 40,000 QAR Judges -24,500 to 75,900 QAR Lawyers -19,800 to 61,500 QAR Bank Managers –18,700 to 59,700 QAR Physician -22,000 to 28,000 QAR IT Consultant -25,000 to 30,000 QAR College Professor -20,000 to 22,300 QAR Project Engineer -17,000 to 22,000 QAR Chief Financial Officers -16,300 to 50,600 QAR Orthodontists -15,700 to 48,800 QAR College Professors -14,000 to 43,400 QAR Civil Engineer -14,000 to 20,000 QAR Pilots -36,200 to 50,000 QAR Mechanical Engineer -12,000 to 18,000 QAR Marketing Directors -10,500 to 32,500 QAR IT Professionals -8,170 to 25,700 QAR Media Professionals -8,000 to 14,400 QAR Senior Managers -7,000 to 35,000 QAR Airline Jobs – 7,000 to 13,000 QAR Teachers -5,263 to 7,000 QAR Medical Professionals -4,900 to 70,000 QAR