- Qatar is one of the world’s richest countries by GDP per capita, based on a recent study by Forbes. With its high-income economy and booming natural oil and gas and reserves, the country is expected to continue its steady growth in the coming years.
This fast-developing nation in the Middle East has also become a lucrative hub for expatriates. People flock from all over the world to look for jobs in Qatar. Thanks to its availability of tax-free jobs, fair employment policies, and excellent work packages.
If you are one of those expats seeking jobs in Doha, note that there is a growing demand for professionals in the field of engineering, petroleum, healthcare, retail, education, tourism, among others.
And, if you want to know who are the top-paid workers in this country, here’s a list of professions with high salaries:
According to salaryexplorer.com, here are the top 25 highest paying careers in Qatar (by average monthly salary range):
- Surgeons / Doctors -29,200 to 90,400 QAR
- Chief Executive Officers -30,000 to 54,200 QAR
- IT Manager – 30,000 to 45,250 QAR
- Project Manager -40,600 to 42,600 QAR
- Human Resource Manager -38,300 to 40,000 QAR
- Judges -24,500 to 75,900 QAR
- Lawyers -19,800 to 61,500 QAR
- Bank Managers –18,700 to 59,700 QAR
- Physician -22,000 to 28,000 QAR
- IT Consultant -25,000 to 30,000 QAR
- College Professor -20,000 to 22,300 QAR
- Project Engineer -17,000 to 22,000 QAR
- Chief Financial Officers -16,300 to 50,600 QAR
- Orthodontists -15,700 to 48,800 QAR
- College Professors -14,000 to 43,400 QAR
- Civil Engineer -14,000 to 20,000 QAR
- Pilots -36,200 to 50,000 QAR
- Mechanical Engineer -12,000 to 18,000 QAR
- Marketing Directors -10,500 to 32,500 QAR
- IT Professionals -8,170 to 25,700 QAR
- Media Professionals -8,000 to 14,400 QAR
- Senior Managers -7,000 to 35,000 QAR
- Airline Jobs – 7,000 to 13,000 QAR
- Teachers -5,263 to 7,000 QAR
- Medical Professionals -4,900 to 70,000 QAR
In the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, there were lesser opportunities for hospitality jobs. In the coming years, the tourism industry will see a steady demand for hospitality professionals like hotel managers, chefs, cashiers, waiters, housekeeping staff and other jobs hiring in Naukri in Qatar.
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Qatar in 2021
What Are The Best-paying Jobs In Qatar?