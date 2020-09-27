The Doha Girls Center launched the center’s website in its new look, within the framework of the center’s plan to develop its services provided to female members and turn them into fully electronic services, in addition to easy access to information and data related to youth activities and programs provided by the center.

Mrs. Mazyuna Al Nuaimi, Director of Doha Girls, said: We are pleased to share with you the launch of the website of the Doha Girls Center in its new look, form and content, and its link: https://fatayataldoha.qa

During the last period, the center in all its departments has been working on developing and updating electronic content to reflect Qatar’s ambitious vision towards activating the sector Youth, and highlights the efforts made to upgrade the youth system in the country.

Despite the pandemic that affected aspects of life in Qatar and around the world; However, the center completed the development project and the Doha Girls Center was one of the pioneers in providing a youth service platform.