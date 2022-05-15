Turkish newspapers were interested in the visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, and his meeting with his brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey. Media reports published in Turkish newspapers confirmed that the meeting that brought together His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, constitutes new support for the course of the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and enhances the rapprochement in visions on common issues, noting that relations Turkish-Qatari is witnessing growing and continuous cooperation at various levels, through high-level coordination between the two brotherly countries on many regional and international issues, including developments in the Libyan file and the current developments in Afghanistan, in addition to the distinguished bilateral trade and diplomatic relations.

* Boost for relationships

The Daily Sabah newspaper said that His Highness’ visit to Turkey comes in the context of continuous coordination on issues of common interest regionally and internationally, in addition to bilateral relations, as the visit confirms the great convergence of positions towards these issues, highlighting the strength and sustainability of Qatari-Turkish relations and strategic cooperation in all areas. sectors, as well as the great harmony of visions on many international and regional issues. The report continued: Last December, Turkey and Qatar signed 15 new diverse agreements within the framework of keenness and strong interest in strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries, in addition to holding the seventh meeting of the Qatari-Turkish Higher Strategic Committee. Ankara and Doha have strong ties, with the two countries strengthening their military and economic ties in recent years. In 2020, the Turkish capital, Ankara, hosted the activities of the sixth meeting of the Turkish-Qatari Supreme Strategic Committee, where ten agreements were signed between the two countries in the presence of the two leaders. Within the framework of the meetings of the Higher Strategic Committee, 68 agreements and protocols were previously signed between the two countries.

The Daily Sabah report indicated that the Turkish-Qatari relations are witnessing, in addition to economic, commercial and diplomatic partnerships, a growing and continuous cooperation at various levels, with high coordination in many regional and international issues, including the Libyan crisis and developments in Afghanistan, where the two countries played a pivotal role in supporting the government. Libyan legitimacy. The two countries also cooperated in reopening Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power following the fall of the government and the withdrawal of US forces.

Turkey and Qatar are looking forward to strengthening the strong brotherly ties and strategic relations between them, which have developed and rooted over many decades to cover the security, political, military, economic, investment, development, cultural and other sectors. The relations between the two countries are witnessing a growing development and continuous cooperation at various levels, with great political harmony and agreement in viewpoints on many regional and international issues, especially Middle East issues.

* Qatari-Turkish friendship

The report pointed out that the Qatari-Turkish relations, which officially began in 1979, with the opening of the two countries’ embassies in Doha and Ankara, are strong and solid at all levels. These relations were strengthened by the establishment of the Joint Higher Strategic Committee in 2014, which Doha hosted its first session in December 2015. Since its establishment, it has held seven meetings, equally between the two countries, resulting in the conclusion of more than eighty agreements in various fields. Mutual official visits at the highest levels between the two countries, as well as political consultations, do not stop.

Doha and Ankara have exceptional relations of friendship and brotherhood in their distinction and giving, as a result of the great rapprochement at the level of leaders and people, the common denominators between the two countries, and the unlimited solidarity between them in times of crisis. The relations of the two countries are also characterized by the harmony of political visions regarding many files and issues, and the two countries share one political orientation that adopts dialogue, diplomacy and activating mediation efforts as a basis for security, stability and peace and the resolution of international and regional conflicts.

And the Daily Sabah report indicated that, as an indication of the depth of the Qatari-Turkish friendship and the peculiarity of the relationship between the two countries, 28 summits have been held since 2014, between the Emir of Qatar and Turkish President Erdogan, the last of which was held on Friday in Turkey, and was preceded by the summit held last December, when he visited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Doha, during which he chaired, with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the meeting of the seventh session of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the two countries. At the end of the meeting, the two sides signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding that included endowments, Islamic affairs, media, communication, culture, disaster and emergency management, to standardize standards, small and medium enterprises, and investments.

*Economic Partnership

In turn, the Turkish Daily News referred to the meeting that brought together His Highness and the Turkish President, highlighting that it is an opportunity to exchange views on a number of regional issues of common interest and support for cooperation in a number of fields. The report of the Turkish newspaper stated that Ankara is one of the most important trading partners of Doha, and the volume of trade exchange between the two countries has witnessed a remarkable increase and rose from 340 million dollars in 2010 to 2.24 billion dollars in 2019. The two countries hope to raise the volume of trade exchange between them to five billion dollars, Turkey is a distinguished destination for Qatari investors, as there are many successful Qatari investments in the Turkish Republic, including real estate, tourism, and others. The tangible development in the volume of trade between the two countries is mainly due to the close relations and mutual visits between officials in the two countries, and the presence of many trade and investment agreements signed in the public and private sectors. These agreements facilitated the establishment and establishment of mutual investments, and helped increase the flow of goods and commodities in both directions, especially with the signing of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between the two governments in 2018, and the inauguration of shipping lines between them. More than 711 Turkish companies operate in Qatar, including 664 companies with Qatari and Turkish capital, and 47 with 100 percent Turkish capital, as well as 15 Turkish companies in the Qatar Free Zone, while more than 183 Qatari companies operate in Turkey.