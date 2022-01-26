The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Interior managed to arrest two people of African nationality after they had stolen from a number of shops in the industrial zone

The ministry stated – on its official account on Twitter – that by writing down their statements, they confessed what was attributed to them, and a number of stolen items were seized in their possession, and the accused were referred with the seized items to the judicial authorities to complete the procedures followed in this regard.

The Criminal Investigation Department called on shop owners to install security surveillance cameras, secure doors and windows closed, and comply with the security requirements for safety from theft incidents.