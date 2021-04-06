Ukrainian newspapers emphasized the importance of the visit of His Excellency President Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine to Doha. Reports issued yesterday, translated by “Al Sharq”, indicated that the visit was an important opportunity to enhance economic cooperation and boost investment and trade exchange between Qatar and Ukraine. In statements to the Ukrainian press, the Ukrainian president expressed his satisfaction with the results of his visit to Qatar, highlighting that relations between Qatar and Ukraine will reach a good level, especially as Doha is interested in modernization and development projects for Ukrainian ports, investments in hotel business, infrastructure projects, the banking sector and others.



The importance of the visit

A report by “Ukraine Forum” newspaper stressed the importance of the official visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Doha, which was an opportunity for the two friendly countries to discuss major issues and cooperate within the framework of international organizations regarding current international and regional issues. The report continued: The importance of maintaining high dynamics for political dialogue, and the need to increase bilateral trade and further intensify investment cooperation, were stressed. Doha and Kiev pay special attention to prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy, food security and infrastructure. The bilateral meetings focused on specific joint projects to be implemented in the future. Official meetings also focused on attracting Qatari investment for the purpose of developing infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, including the construction of roads and bridges. In his speech to “Ukraine Forum”, the Ukrainian president indicated that his country will continue to export agricultural products to Qatar, and said: ” President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his satisfaction with the first results of his visit to the State of Qatar, stressing that relations between the two countries will reach a new level and that the signing of an important set of agreements with Doha is “a great success.” The Ukrainian president explained that in the near future, an important document on food security will be expected, especially since the Qatari side is very interested in this cooperation. “We are interested in supplying LNG to Ukraine, as well as involving Qatari specialists in the development of our Black Sea shelf,” he said. The State of Qatar is also interested in modernization and development projects for Ukrainian ports, investments in hotel business, infrastructure projects, the banking sector, and others.



Expanding relations

A report of the Ukrainian News Agency highlighted that Kiev is interested in expanding flights with Qatar, which will help create the appropriate conditions for the development of cooperation in the tourism sector. Since November 2020, Ukraine has agreed with Qatar to facilitate flights operated by the two parties. In addition to working on signing bilateral agreements to deepen cooperation in the legal sectors, food security, energy, youth, sports and health care.

The report also indicated that the signing of a number of trade agreements to expand investment cooperation will help Ukraine attract foreign investment, including sovereign and investment funds in Qatar, in areas such as advanced technology, infrastructure, finance, energy and agriculture.

For its part, the “Kiev Post” newspaper touched on the importance of the agreements concluded between the two countries, especially a memorandum of understanding between the ministries of interior in both countries regarding cooperation in preventing and combating crime, and a declaration of common intentions in the field of simplifying the replacement of driving licenses. For his part, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov told the agency that the Qatari-Ukrainian relations have great potential, highlighting, “We have signed a number of agreements between countries that will be a good continuation of our bilateral cooperation,” noting that Ukraine supports Qatar in hosting the FIFA World Cup, which will be held in The year 2022.