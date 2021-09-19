What Are The Best-paying Jobs In Qatar?

- Surgeons / Doctors – 29,200 to 90,400 QAR.
- Chief Executive Officers – 30,000 to 54,200 QAR.
- IT Manager – 30,000 to 45,250 QAR.
- Project Manager – 40,600 to 42,600 QAR.
- Human Resource Manager – 38,300 to 40,000 QAR.
- Judges – 24,500 to 75,900 QAR.
- Lawyers – 19,800 to 61,500 QAR.
- Qatar is one of the world’s richest countries by GDP per capita, based on a recent study by Forbes. With its high-income economy and booming natural oil and gas and reserves, the country is expected to continue its steady growth in the coming years.
This fast-developing nation in the Middle East has also become a lucrative hub for expatriates. People flock from all over the world to look for jobs in Qatar. Thanks to its availability of tax-free jobs, fair employment policies, and excellent work packages.
If you are one of those expats seeking jobs in Doha, note that there is a growing demand for professionals in the field of engineering, petroleum, healthcare, retail, education, tourism, among others.
And, if you want to know who are the top-paid workers in this country, here’s a list of professions with high salaries:
According to salaryexplorer.com, here are the top 25 highest paying careers in Qatar (by average monthly salary range):
- Surgeons / Doctors -29,200 to 90,400 QAR
- Chief Executive Officers -30,000 to 54,200 QAR
- IT Manager – 30,000 to 45,250 QAR
- Project Manager -40,600 to 42,600 QAR
- Human Resource Manager -38,300 to 40,000 QAR
- Judges -24,500 to 75,900 QAR
- Lawyers -19,800 to 61,500 QAR
- Bank Managers –18,700 to 59,700 QAR
- Physician -22,000 to 28,000 QAR
- IT Consultant -25,000 to 30,000 QAR
- College Professor -20,000 to 22,300 QAR
- Project Engineer -17,000 to 22,000 QAR
- Chief Financial Officers -16,300 to 50,600 QAR
- Orthodontists -15,700 to 48,800 QAR
- College Professors -14,000 to 43,400 QAR
- Civil Engineer -14,000 to 20,000 QAR
- Pilots -36,200 to 50,000 QAR
- Mechanical Engineer -12,000 to 18,000 QAR
- Marketing Directors -10,500 to 32,500 QAR
- IT Professionals -8,170 to 25,700 QAR
- Media Professionals -8,000 to 14,400 QAR
- Senior Managers -7,000 to 35,000 QAR
- Airline Jobs – 7,000 to 13,000 QAR
- Teachers -5,263 to 7,000 QAR
- Medical Professionals -4,900 to 70,000 QAR
In the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, there were lesser opportunities for hospitality jobs. In the coming years, the tourism industry will see a steady demand for hospitality professionals like hotel managers, chefs, cashiers, waiters, housekeeping staff and other jobs hiring in Naukri in Qatar.