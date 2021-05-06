DOHA (ILO News) – On 20 March 2021, Qatar’s non-discriminatory minimum wage comes into force, applying to all workers, of all nationalities, in all sectors, including domestic workers. … More than 400,000 workers or 20 percent of the private sector will benefit directly from the new law.Mar. 19, 2021

17 of 2020 sets the minimum wage in Qatar for all private-sector workers, including domestic workers, at QAR 1,000 per month as a basic wage, as well as QAR 500 per month allocated by the employer for accommodation expenses and QAR 300 per month for food, unless the employer already provides adequate food or …Apr. 2, 2021

What happens if the employer refuses to accept resignation in Qatar?

According to the Qatari labor law, the employee is not at fault if the employer refuses to accept his resignation, the employee is in the right as long as he has submitted a resignation that fulfills the criteria of the notice period mentioned in the employment contract.

The average hourly wage (pay per hour) in Qatar is 90 QAR. This means that the average person in Qatar earns approximately 90 QAR for every worked hour.