Average salaries in Qatar

Generally, the average Qatari household, comprising around eight or nine people, earns QAR72,700 per month. This is nearly three times what the average (Western) expat household, of four or five people, earned at QAR24,400 monthly. Jan 7, 2022

Average Salary in Qatar 2022. A person working in Qatar typically earns around 15,700 QAR per month. Salaries range from 3,970 QAR (lowest average) to 70,000 QAR (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher). This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits.Jan 16, 2022

What is the best salary to live in Qatar?
What is a good Salary and package?
  • 8,000-9,000 QAR Basic Salary.
  • 6,500 QAR or Provided Accomodation.
  • 1,500 QAR transportation (your package should include health care coverage, and furniture allowance (if applicable) and plane tickets home)

How much money does a person working in Qatar make?

Average Monthly Salary
15,700 QAR
( 188,000 QAR yearly)

LOW
3,970
QAR AVERAGE
15,700
QAR HIGH
70,000
QAR

qatar airways

A person working in Qatar typically earns around 15,700 QAR per month. Salaries range from 3,970 QAR (lowest average) to 70,000 QAR (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher).

This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits. Salaries vary drastically between different careers. If you are interested in the salary of a particular job, see below for salaries for specific job titles.

Distribution of Salaries in Qatar

Median and salary distribution monthly Qatar

The median, the maximum, the minimum, and the range

  • Salary Range

    Salaries in Qatar range from 3,970 QAR per month (minimum salary) to 70,000 QAR per month (maximum average salary, actual maximum is higher).

  • Median Salary

    The median salary is 15,700 QAR per month, which means that half (50%) of the population are earning less than 15,700 QAR while the other half are earning more than 15,700 QAR. The median represents the middle salary value. Generally speaking, you would want to be on the right side of the graph with the group earning more than the median salary.

  • Percentiles

    Closely related to the median are two values: the 25th and the 75th percentiles. Reading from the salary distribution diagram, 25% of the population are earning less than 8,840 QAR while 75% of them are earning more than 8,840 QAR. Also from the diagram, 75% of the population are earning less than 42,800 QAR while 25% are earning more than 42,800 QAR.

What is the difference between the median and the average salary?

Both are indicators. If your salary is higher than both of the average and the median then you are doing very well. If your salary is lower than both, then many people are earning more than you and there is plenty of room for improvement. If your wage is between the average and the median, then things can be a bit complicated. We wrote a guide to explain all about the different scenarios. How to compare your salary

Salary Comparison by Years of Experience

How does a person’s salary progress over time?

Salary Comparison By Experience Level

The experience level is the most important factor in determining the salary. Naturally the more years of experience the higher the wage.

Generally speaking, employees having experience from two to five years earn on average 32% more than freshers and juniors across all industries and disciplines.

Professionals with experience of more than five years tend to earn on average 36% more than those with five years or less of work experience.

Change in salary based on experience varies drastically from one location to another and depends hugely on the career field as well. The data displayed here is the combined average of many different jobs. To view accurate figures, choose a specific job title.

As you hit the ten years mark, the salary increases by 21% and an additional 14% for those who have crossed the 15 years mark.

Those figures are presented as guidelines only. The numbers become more significant if you consider one job title at a time.

“ On average, a person’s salary doubles their starting salary by the time they cross the 10 years* experience mark. ”

* Based on the average change in salary over time. Salary variations differ from person to person.

Salary Comparison By Education

How does the education level affect your salary?

Salary Comparison By Education

It is well known that higher education equals a bigger salary, but how much more money can a degree add to your income? We compared the salaries of professionals at the same level but with different college degrees levels across many jobs, below are our findings.

Change in salary based on education varies drastically from one location to another and depends hugely on the career field as well. The data displayed here is the combined average of multiple jobs. To view accurate figures, choose a specific job title.

Workers with a certificate or diploma earn on average 17% more than their peers who only reached the high school level.

Employees who earned a Bachelor’s Degree earn 24% more than those who only managed to attain a cerificate or diploma.

Professionals who attained a Master’s Degree are awarded salaries that are 29% more than those with a Bachelor’s Degree.

Finally, PhD holders earn 23% more than Master’s Degree holders on average while doing the same job.

Is a Master’s degree or an MBA worth it? Should you pursue higher education?

A Master’s degree program or any post-graduate program in Qatar costs anywhere from 78,400 Qatari Rial(s) to 235,000 Qatari Rial(s) and lasts approximately two years. That is quite an investment.

You can’t really expect any salary increases during the study period, assuming you already have a job. In most cases, a salary review is conducted once education is completed and the degree has been attained.

Many people pursue higher education as a tactic to switch into a higher paying job. The numbers seem to support this tactic. The average increase in compensation while changing jobs is approximately 10% more than the customary salary increment.

The decision really depends on your situation and experience among many other factors. Putting all variables aside, if you can afford the costs of higher education then the return on investment is definitely worth it. You should be able to recover the costs in roughly a year or so.

Salary Comparison By Gender

Salary comparison by gender monthly Qatar

Though gender should not have an effect on pay, in reality, it does. So who gets paid more: men or women? Male employees in Qatar earn 5% more than their female counterparts on avergae across all sectors.

Male
16,100 QAR
Female -5%
15,200 QAR
Percentage increase and decrease are relative to the previous value

43 Careers That Pay Women More Than Men!

Check The List

Average Annual Salary Increment Percentage in Qatar

How much are annual salary increments in Qatar? How often do employees get salary raises?

Qatar

Employees in Qatar are likely to observe a salary increase of approximately 9% every 16 months.

Annual Salary Increment Rate Qatar

The figures provided here are averages of numbers. Those figures should be taken as general guidelines. Salary increments will vary from person to person and depend on many factors, but your performance and contribution to the success of the organization remain the most important factors in determining how much and how often you will be granted a raise.

The term ‘Annual Salary Increase’ usually refers to the increase in 12 calendar month period, but because it is rarely that people get their salaries reviewed exactly on the one year mark, it is more meaningful to know the frequency and the rate at the time of the increase.

How to calculate the salary increment percentage?

The annual salary Increase in a calendar year (12 months) can be easily calculated as follows: Annual Salary Increase = Increase Rate x 12 ÷ Increase Frequency

“The average salary increase in one year (12 months) in Qatar is 7%.”

Annual Increment Rate By Industry 2021

Banking
5%
Energy
1%
Information Technology
6%
Healthcare
2%
Travel
7%
Construction
3%
Education
8%

Listed above are the average annual increase rates for each industry in Qatar for the year 2021. Companies within thriving industries tend to provide higher and more frequent raises. Exceptions do exist, but generally speaking, the situation of any company is closely related to the economic situation in the country or region. These figures tend to change frequently.

Average Salary Increase Rate by Experience Level

Junoir Level
3% – 5%
Mid-Career
6% – 9%
Senior Level
10% – 15%
Top Management
15% – 20%

The difference in increment rates is somehow justified because employers put more effort to retain more experienced staff since they are harder to acquire than less experienced ones.

Worldwide Salary Raises: All Countries and All Jobs

Top 10 Highest Paying Careers in Qatar

Bonus and Incentive Rates in Qatar

How much and how often are bonuses being awarded?Annual Salary Bonus Rate Qatar

47% of surveyed staff in Qatar reported that they haven’t received any bonuses or incentives in the previous year while 53% said that they received at least one form of monetary bonus.

Those who got bonuses reported rates ranging from 3% to 6% of their annual salary.

Received Bonus
53%
No Bonus
47%

Types of Bonuses Considered

Individual Performance-Based BonusesThe most standard form of bonus where the employee is awarded based on their exceptional performance.

Company Performance BonusesOccasionally, some companies like to celebrate excess earnings and profits with their staff collectively in the form of bonuses that are granted to everyone. The amount of the bonus will probably be different from person to person depending on their role within the organization.

Goal-Based BonusesGranted upon achieving an important goal or milestone.

Holiday / End of Year BonusesThese types of bonuses are given without a reason and usually resemble an appreciation token.

Bonuses Are Not Commissions!

People tend to confuse bonuses with commissions. A commission is a prefixed rate at which someone gets paid for items sold or deals completed while a bonus is in most cases arbitrary and unplanned.

Bonus Rates Comparison by Career Field

Finance
High
Architecture
High
Sales
High
Business Development
High
Marketing / Advertising
High
Information Technology
Moderate
Healthcare
Moderate
Insurance
Moderate
Customer Service
Moderate
Human Resources
Moderate
Construction
Low
Transport
Low
Hospitality
Low

What makes a position worthy of good bonuses and a high salary?

The main two types of jobs
Revenue Generators Supporting Cast
Employees that are directly involved in generating revenue or profit for the organization. Their field of expertise usually matches the type of business. Employees that support and facilitate the work of revenue generators. Their expertise is usually different from that of the core business operations.
Example:
A graphics designer working for a graphics designing company.		 Example:
A graphic designer in the marketing department of a hospital.

Revenue generators usually get more and higher bonuses, higher salaries, and more frequent salary increments. The reason is quite simple: it is easier to quantify your value to the company in monetary terms when you participate in revenue generation.

“Try to work for companies where your skills can generate revenue. We can’t all generate revenue and that’s perfectly fine.”

Bonus Comparison by Seniority Level

Top management personnel and senior employees naturally exhibit higher bonus rates and frequencies than juniors. This is very predictable due to the inherent responsibilities of being higher in the hierarchy. People in top positions can easily get double or triple bonus rates than employees down the pyramid.

You deserve a salary increment but you are not sure how to ask.
Salaries for specific job categories

If you are only interested in viewing statistics and salaries in a specific career field, then choose one from below, or continue scrolling down for more interesting facts about salaries and income in Qatar.

Choose a job category to explore specific salary details

Accounting and FinanceAdministration / Reception / SecretarialAdvertising / Grapic Design / EventsAirlines / Aviation / Aerospace / DefenseArchitectureAutomotiveBankingBilingualBusiness PlanningCare Giving and Child CareCleaning and HousekeepingConstruction / Building / InstallationCounselingCourier / Delivery / Transport / DriversCustomer Service and Call CenterElectrical and Electronics TradesEngineeringEnvironmentalExecutive and ManagementFacilities / Maintenance / RepairFactory and ManufacturingFashion and ApparelFitness / Hair / BeautyFood / Hospitality / Tourism / CateringFundraising and Non ProfitGardening / Farming / FishingGovernment and DefenceHealth and MedicalHuman ResourcesImport and ExportIndependent JobsInformation TechnologyInsuranceLaw Enforcement / Security / FireLegalMarketingMedia / Broadcasting / Arts / EntertainmentOil / Gas / Energy / MiningPet CarePharmaceutical and BiotechnologyPhotographyPublic RelationsPublishing and PrintingPurchasing and InventoryQuality Control and ComplianceReal EstateRecreation and SportsSales Retail and WholesaleScience and Technical ServicesTeaching / EducationTelecommunication

Salaries for popular jobs

Job Title Average Salary
Accounting and Finance
Accountant 10,400 QAR
Accounting Assistant 7,970 QAR
Accounting Manager 23,300 QAR
Bookkeeper 7,180 QAR
Chartered Accountant 13,300 QAR
Corporate Treasurer 19,500 QAR
Financial Analyst 20,100 QAR
Financial Manager 29,500 QAR
Internal Auditor 13,800 QAR
Administration / Reception / Secretarial
Administrative Assistant 8,260 QAR
Office Manager 13,500 QAR
Receptionist 6,940 QAR
Secretary 7,030 QAR
Advertising / Grapic Design / Events
Art Director 15,600 QAR
Creative Director 14,600 QAR
Graphic Designer 9,110 QAR
Photographer 8,460 QAR
Airlines / Aviation / Aerospace / Defense
Aerospace Engineer 18,600 QAR
Air Traffic Controller 17,200 QAR
Flight Attendant 9,940 QAR
Pilot 26,900 QAR
Architecture
Architect 17,900 QAR
CAD Drafter 7,650 QAR
Automotive
Mechanic 5,880 QAR
Service Advisor 10,300 QAR
Banking
Bank Branch Manager 27,900 QAR
Teller 5,830 QAR
Bilingual
Teacher 11,500 QAR
Translator 13,300 QAR
Business Planning
Business Analyst 19,000 QAR
Business Development Manager 23,300 QAR
Project Manager 19,100 QAR
Care Giving and Child Care
Nanny 6,050 QAR
Nursery Teacher 5,700 QAR
Construction / Building / Installation
Civil Engineer 14,700 QAR
Construction Project Manager 25,400 QAR
Health and Safety Officer 6,750 QAR
Customer Service and Call Center
Call Center Representative 5,470 QAR
Customer Service Manager 21,400 QAR
Customer Service Representative 5,810 QAR
Engineering
Civil Engineer 14,000 QAR
Electrical Engineer 15,300 QAR
Engineer 14,000 QAR
Mechanical Engineer 14,700 QAR
Executive and Management
Chief Executive Officer 35,300 QAR
Chief Financial Officer 31,600 QAR
General Manager 27,700 QAR
Project Manager 17,500 QAR
Food / Hospitality / Tourism / Catering
Chef 9,340 QAR
Executive Chef 11,400 QAR
Hotel Manager 28,100 QAR
Receptionist 5,670 QAR
Travel Agent 9,230 QAR
Waiter / Waitress 4,980 QAR
Health and Medical
Dentist 35,100 QAR
Dietitian 30,100 QAR
Laboratory Technician 11,700 QAR
Nurse 11,700 QAR
Human Resources
Human Resources Manager 23,300 QAR
Human Resources Officer 9,370 QAR
Information Technology
Computer Technician 11,300 QAR
Database Administrator 15,500 QAR
Developer / Programmer 14,200 QAR
Information Technology Manager 24,000 QAR
Network Engineer 12,700 QAR
Law Enforcement / Security / Fire
Police Officer 8,680 QAR
Legal
Attorney 30,700 QAR
Legal Assistant 8,070 QAR
Media / Broadcasting / Arts / Entertainment
Journalist 16,600 QAR
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
Biomedical Engineer 12,700 QAR
Pharmacist 19,700 QAR
Sales Retail and Wholesale
Cashier 5,650 QAR
Sales Manager 25,500 QAR
Sales Representative 9,360 QAR
Teaching / Education
Elementary School Teacher 10,000 QAR
Secondary School Teacher 12,500 QAR

Average Hourly Wage in Qatar

90 QAR per hour

The average hourly wage (pay per hour) in Qatar is 90 QAR. This means that the average person in Qatar earns approximately 90 QAR for every worked hour.

Hourly Wage = Annual Salary ÷ ( 52 x 5 x 8 )

The hourly wage is the salary paid in one worked hour. Usually jobs are classified into two categories: salaried jobs and hourly jobs. Salaried jobs pay a fix amount regardless of the hours worked. Hourly jobs pay per worked hour. To convert salary into hourly wage the above formula is used (assuming 5 working days in a week and 8 working hours per day which is the standard for most jobs). The hourly wage calculation may differ slightly depending on the worked hours per week and the annual vacation allowance. The figures mentioned above are good approximations and are considered to be the standard. One major difference between salaried employees and hourly paid employees is overtime eligibility. Salaried employees are usually exempt from overtime as opposed to hourly paid staff.

Salary Comparison By City

City Average Salary
Doha 16,400 QAR

Government vs Private Sector Salary Comparison

Where can you get paid more, working for a private company or for the government? Public sector employees in Qatar earn 5% more than their private sector counterparts on average across all sectors.

Private Sector
15,300 QAR
Public Sector +5%
16,000 QAR
Percentage increase and decrease are relative to the previous value
