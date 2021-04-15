Have you been working even after your duty hours? Should you get extra pay for your overtime work? The answer is yes.

​According to Qatar Labour Law, your employer should pay you for the additional hours (at least the basic wage due in normal working hours) plus an increase of not less than $25% of this wage.

Example: If the normal working hour is at 20 Riyals, you should be given 25 Riyals for each additional work hour.

Is there a fixed number of work hours?

Eight hours a day, with an hour’s rest (prayer-eating), without the rest being counted within the actual work hours.

Six hours a day during the month of Ramadan, with a break, not counting the rest period within the actual work hours.

May the employer ask you to work additional hours?

​He may; provided that the total number of working hours per day shall not exceed ten (10) hours, except for those necessities that require continuous work to prevent a serious loss or to repair and mitigate the consequences of an accident.

The above employment policies are stipulated in Al Meezan, Qatar’s Legal Portal, which states:

Article 74

The Workers may work additional hours more than the working hours specified in the preceding Article, provided that the actual working hours per day shall not exceed ten (10) hours, unless continuation of the Work is necessary for the prevention of gross loss or dangerous accident or for mitigation of the consequences of the said loss or accident.

​• The Employer shall pay the Worker for the additional working hours at the rate of not less than the Basic Wage plus not less than 25% thereof.

​• The Employer shall pay the Worker for the additional hours not less than the Basic Wage due for the ordinary working hours plus an increment of not less than 25% thereof.

​• With the exception of the shift Workers, the Workers who work between 9 pm and 6 am shall be paid the Basic Wage plus an increase of not less than 50% thereof.

Is it permissible for the employer to ask you to work on the weekly rest day?

Friday is your regular weekly rest day, except shift workers.

You may be employed on the weekly rest day if the working conditions call for it, provided that the pay is paid to you as your basic salary and that you are compensated with another day of rest, or pay your basic salary plus (150%), for example:

If the basic wage on the normal day is 100 Riyals, you should be given 250 Riyals if you work on the weekend.

You may not be employed more than two consecutive Fridays even if you agree to work.

If you are working between 9pm and 3 am, your employer must pay your basic salary plus an increase (50%), except for shift workers, for example:

If the basic wage at normal times is 50 Riyals, you should be given 75 Riyals if you do work between nine and three in the morning.

Article 75

The Worker shall be offered a paid weekly rest, not to be less than twenty-four consecutive hours. Friday is the usual weekly rest day for all the Workers, except the shift Workers.

If the Work circumstances necessitate Worker to work on the weekly rest day, he shall be compensated for the rest day by another day, and be paid for such Work what is payable to him on the weekly rest day or the due Basic Wage plus an increment of at least 150% thereof.

With exception of the shift Workers, it shall not be permitted to employ the Worker for two consecutive Fridays.

What about on holidays?

78 Article

The Worker shall be entitled annually to leave with full Remuneration as follows:

Three working days for Eid EI-Fitr. Three working days for Eid Al-Adha. One working day for Independence Day. Three working days to be specified by the Employer.

If the circumstances of the Work require the employment of the Worker during any such leave days, the provisions of Article 75 of this Law shall be applied in this respect.

What are the official holidays and are they paid for?

A full-time leave is payable annually as follows:

Three days on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Three days on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

One day marking the national day 18/12 each year.

Three days set by the employer.

If the working conditions require that you work in any of these holidays, you must be compensated for that.

If you feel that your employer has violated any of the above policies, you may seek support from the local authorities via the following:

How do I raise a complaint?

To raise a complaint online, fill out this form:https://www.adlsa.gov.qa/en/site/contact/complaints-and-suggestions

Download the application “Amerni” and fill out the appropriate forms.

For raising complaints in-person, visit the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social Affairs office, either in Al-Shahaniya or Industrial Area, on Sunday-Thursday from 7:30AM-12:30PM.

How do I check the status of my complaint?

Type your credentials in this page to check on your complaints’ status:https://e.adlsa.gov.qa/LaborComplaint/Default.aspx

