Home News 🚨Trump gets HIS KARMA as FIFA WORLD CUP COLLAPSES!!!! NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News 🚨Trump gets HIS KARMA as FIFA WORLD CUP COLLAPSES!!!! By administratoir - 17 April, 2026 65 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 🚨Trump gets HIS KARMA as FIFA WORLD CUP COLLAPSES!!!! RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ‘Do Not Cross This Line…’: China’s RUTHLESS Final Warning On Hormuz – AI Prof. Jiang Style Analysis No More Bookings! Dubai Airbnb Collapsed Overnight — The Shocking Truth WATCH: Ben Shapiro CRASHES Out LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment