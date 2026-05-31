Home News 6 WEEKS LEFT FOR IRAN DEAL TO CLOSE OR ELSE… – Warning... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News 6 WEEKS LEFT FOR IRAN DEAL TO CLOSE OR ELSE… – Warning From #1 Political Scientist Robert Pape By administratoir - 31 May, 2026 82 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 6 WEEKS LEFT FOR IRAN DEAL TO CLOSE OR ELSE… – Warning From #1 Political Scientist Robert Pape RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR John Mearsheimer : We are in a Very Dangerous Spot Right Now BREAKING: UAE BOMBED IRAN ALONGSIDE ISRAEL & US – w/ Fmr. CIA Larry Johnson INTEL Roundtable w/ Johnson & McGovern + Scott Ritter : Weekly Wrap 29-May LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment