Home News A ‘weak & desperate’ Trump has just left himself wide open to... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News A ‘weak & desperate’ Trump has just left himself wide open to manipulation | Ret. Air Vice-Marshal By administratoir - 11 May, 2026 552 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter A ‘weak & desperate’ Trump has just left himself wide open to manipulation | Ret. Air Vice-Marshal RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Millions Are Abandoning These 5 Iconic Dubai Malls — They’re Turning Into Ghost Malls Trita Parsi: Iran War DESTROYED U.S. Supremacy – Strategic Defeat of the U.S. How the Iran War changed the Global Order – with Professor Radhika Desai LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment