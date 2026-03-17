Home News Every US Ally Just Said NO — And Iran Is Why the... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Every US Ally Just Said NO — And Iran Is Why the World Is Choosing Sides By administratoir - 17 March, 2026 81 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Every US Ally Just Said NO — And Iran Is Why the World Is Choosing Sides RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR How Israel Convinced Trump to Wage War Against Iran (w/ Max Blumenthal) | The Chris Hedges Report John Mearsheimer: Iran Has Powerful Cards to Play Trump abandons European allies on Strait of Hormuz fearing Iranian retaliation | Janta Ka Reporter LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment