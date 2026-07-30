Home News How Mossad Planned to Make Ahmadinejad Iran’s Leader NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News How Mossad Planned to Make Ahmadinejad Iran’s Leader By administratoir - 30 July, 2026 66 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter How Mossad Planned to Make Ahmadinejad Iran’s Leader RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Dubai’s $5 Billion Palm Jumeirah Is Rotting — The Collapse of the World’s Most Expensive Island Alex Krainer: Energy Wars, Dollar Endgame & Banking Crisis Japan’s Money Is Collapsing LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment