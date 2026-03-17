Home News John Mearsheimer DROPS the TRUTH BOMB: ‘We’re NOT Going to Win This... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News John Mearsheimer DROPS the TRUTH BOMB: ‘We’re NOT Going to Win This Wâr With Iran.!” By administratoir - 17 March, 2026 59 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter John Mearsheimer DROPS the TRUTH BOMB: ‘We’re NOT Going to Win This Wâr With Iran.!” RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Iran’s GRAND STRATEGY (w/ John Mearsheimer) Trump’s huge confession: says surprised by Iran’s capabilities; Tehran responds | Janta Ka Reporter Every US Ally Just Said NO — And Iran Is Why the World Is Choosing Sides LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment