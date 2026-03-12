Home News More setback for Trump as Iran strikes three ships in Strait of... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News More setback for Trump as Iran strikes three ships in Strait of Hormuz | Janta Ka Reporter By administratoir - 12 March, 2026 75 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More setback for Trump as Iran strikes three ships in Strait of Hormuz | Janta Ka Reporter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Why America is Losing the War With Iran (w/ John Mearsheimer) | The Chris Hedges Report Iran’s Kheibar Missile Strikes Tel Aviv — Was Netanyahu’s Secret Bunker Hit? U.S. Sends Third Aircraft Carrier to Iran — And Tehran Just Realized This War Is Far From Over LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment