Home News Trump gets Iran’s response; Macron’s U-turn on helping US after Iranian warning... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Trump gets Iran’s response; Macron’s U-turn on helping US after Iranian warning | Janta Ka Reporter By administratoir - 11 May, 2026 104 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Trump gets Iran’s response; Macron’s U-turn on helping US after Iranian warning | Janta Ka Reporter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Millions Are Abandoning These 5 Iconic Dubai Malls — They’re Turning Into Ghost Malls Trita Parsi: Iran War DESTROYED U.S. Supremacy – Strategic Defeat of the U.S. How the Iran War changed the Global Order – with Professor Radhika Desai LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment