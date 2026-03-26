Home News Trump in spot of bother as Iran rejects proposal; Tehran sends 5-point... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Trump in spot of bother as Iran rejects proposal; Tehran sends 5-point demand | Janta Ka Reporter By administratoir - 26 March, 2026 79 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Trump in spot of bother as Iran rejects proposal; Tehran sends 5-point demand | Janta Ka Reporter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Iran Just Destroyed a $270 Million AWACS — America Lost Its Eyes Over the Gulf Israel On Fire! Iran’s Sejjil Missiles Trigger Blackout Chaos in Tel Aviv “The Real Story May Be Hidden…” | Prof. Jeffrey Sachs & Prof. John Mearsheimer LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment