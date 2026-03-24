Home News Trump’s claims regime change in Iran complete, wants partnership with new leader... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Trump’s claims regime change in Iran complete, wants partnership with new leader | Janta Ka Reporter By administratoir - 24 March, 2026 73 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Trump’s claims regime change in Iran complete, wants partnership with new leader | Janta Ka Reporter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR “The Real Story May Be Hidden…” | Prof. Jeffrey Sachs & Prof. John Mearsheimer Russia Is Preparing Weapons Of Mass Destruction – The West Is In Panic. | Prof. Jeffrey Sachs Trump’s 5-Day Pause: Peace Deal or The Ultimate Trap for Iran? (Game Theory) LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment