Home News Why America is Losing the War With Iran (w/ John Mearsheimer) |... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Why America is Losing the War With Iran (w/ John Mearsheimer) | The Chris Hedges Report By administratoir - 12 March, 2026 82 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Why America is Losing the War With Iran (w/ John Mearsheimer) | The Chris Hedges Report RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR More setback for Trump as Iran strikes three ships in Strait of Hormuz | Janta Ka Reporter Iran’s Kheibar Missile Strikes Tel Aviv — Was Netanyahu’s Secret Bunker Hit? U.S. Sends Third Aircraft Carrier to Iran — And Tehran Just Realized This War Is Far From Over LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment