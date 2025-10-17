Home News Why Iran’s $50,000 Drone Is Beating Western Missiles NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsWorld News Why Iran’s $50,000 Drone Is Beating Western Missiles By administratoir - 17 October, 2025 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Why Iran’s $50,000 Drone Is Beating Western Missiles RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR “Ceasefire Will NOT Hold” Trump’s Gaza Peace Deal | John Mearsheimer x Piers Morgan Setback for Netanyahu, Trump; gymnasts banned from World Championships over Gaza | Janta Ka Reporter The U.S. THREATENS China After 78% of American Military Industry Hit by China’s Rare Earth Ban LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment