- Last Updated 20 Apr, 2021
- Service Type :E-Service
- Service Mode :Online
- Service Provider :Ministry of Administrative Development Labor and Social Affairs
- Service Classification :G2C
- Topic :Employment and Workplace
Intended Audience
Citizen:ParentBusiness OwnerEmployee
Description
Qatari citizens may search and apply for the job vacancies in Qatar offered by various entities on Kawader National E-Recruitment Portal designated to search and apply for a job in Qatar,and affiliated to the Ministry of Administrative Development Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA).
Online Instructions
- Find a job by creating a new account or login to the National Authentication System. For more information, please check the registration procedures page.
- To apply for a job you need to create your CV by entering all the required personal details, educational qualifications, and attaching your resume file. For more details, please check the CV creation documents page.
- Search, find and apply for a job. Please follow the instructions on YouTube.
- You can aslo register a new entitiy or cancel.
- Attach the following documents: Unemployed certificate, QID, Qualification certificate, training courses if available, experince certificate if available, A medical report from the Medical Rehabilitation Department from Hamad Medical Corporation (for people with disabilities), a statement from the National Service Authority.
Additional Information
This service can also be obtained via Amerni Qatar app.
Fees
No fees are required for this service.