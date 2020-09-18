FIFA had awarded Qatar the venue for conducting the Men’s Football world cup 2022. Qatar has since been preparing for the world cup profusely and has modernized its current football stadiums while making some new ones from scratch. The design for such modern stadiums have taken the world in awe ever since they were released and it would be glory for the country to host 32 teams while conducting 65 matches in 12 stadiums it has planned to matches into. Out of those 12, eight stadiums are now ready and operational and the rest will come up shortly. Let us take you to these stadiums to see how wonderfully they have been made.

Location: Lusail city

Capacity: Approximately 87,000

Opening: 2021

Will host: Opening and closing ceremonies

Lusail Stadium was the biggest stadium to be erected for the 2022 World Cup Qatar and for that a new city itself has been created. The Lusail City will be home to 200,000 people with amazing facilities such as parks, marinas, businesses and theme parts. It will be accessible for football fans through newly constructed roads, Doha Metro as well as the Lusail Light Rail Transit system. This stadium will host the opening and the closing ceremonies.

Al Bayt Stadium

Location: Al Khor City

Capacity: 60,000

Opening: 2020

Will host: Semi-finals

The Al Bayt Stadium has a nomad-inspired design with a giant tent structure which symbolizes the Qataris and Arabic cultures. It is a beacon for the green development and the stadium has been made portable from all parts of Qatar. After the tournament, the top tier seating arrangement will be removed and given to developing nations that need stadium seating as a goodwill gesture.

Location: Al Rayyan

Capacity: Approximately 45,000

Opening: 2020

Will host: Quarterfinals

Measures have been taken to ensure that the Al Rayyan stadium has designs that incorporate the Qatari culture into a big undulating façade. The facilities around the stadium will also showcase the Qatari culture with sand dune-shaped structures developed by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy. In accordance to the governmental friendly policy, half of the 40000 seats of the stadium will be gifted to developing nations for their stadium development.

Location: Al Rayyan

Capacity: Approximately 45,000

Opening: 2020

Will host: Quarterfinals

The Al Thumama Stadium has been designed to represent the Gahfiya – a traditional woven cap worn by males across the Arab world. The cap also showcases dignity and independence and gives a showdown of culture across the times. The stadium has received the prestigious MIPIM/Architectural Review Future Project Award in Sports and stadiums category.

Location: Al Wakrah

Capacity: Approximately 45,000

Status: Opened May 2019

Will host: Quarterfinals

The Al Wakrah stadium is amongst the best stadiums in the world. The stadium comes with a Souq and museum to look at the rich history of the country. there will be many avenues here such as school, wedding hall, cycling and running tracks, restaurants, marketplaces, gyms and parkland. Apart from the tournament, this stadium will form the home ground for the Al Wakrah Sports club for their Qatar Stars League.

Location: Doha

Capacity: 50,000 (planning to extend to approximately 68,000)

Status: Reopened May 2017

The Khalifa Stadium was the first stadium to get inaugurated during the last year’s Emir cup finals. The stadium has one of the largest capacities of 50000 and will host key matches during the world cup. It will be connected through all the means of transport with unique geography and transit systems.

Location: Doha

Capacity: Approximately 40,000

Will host: Quarterfinals

This stadium has been named after Education City and is also known as the Qatar Foundation Stadium to showcase a diamond in the city. it is the place where multiple local and foreign universities are located and thus will see a lot of student spectators here as well. same as other stadiums, this stadium’s 20000 seats will also be donated to developing countries to develop sports there and to showcase Qatar’s goodwill.

Location: Doha

Capacity: Approximately 40,000

This spectacular stadium has been made from shipping containers, removable seats and other modular building blocks. It is located on the shores of the gulf looking at the skyline of Doha’s West Bay. This stadium will be dismantled after the tournament and will make way for a waterfront for local people to enjoy. The parts of the stadium will be used for different other purposes.