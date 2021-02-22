Tomorrow, the Primary Health Care Corporation begins providing the Corona vaccine “Covid-19” produced by Moderna, in 3 health centers of the corporation, which are Al-Wajba, Al-Labaib and Al-Thumamah.

** Here is the most important information about the Moderna vaccine.

* The Moderna vaccine is already being used in many countries around the world, as it has been approved and approved as a safe and effective vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the Department of Pharmacy and Drug Control of the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar.

* On February 10, the Ministry of Health issued permission for the emergency use of the Moderna vaccine, which is the second vaccine after Pfizer and Biontech, which is authorized for use by the Ministry in the State of Qatar.

* Moderna vaccine was approved after the Department of Pharmacy and Drug Control at the Ministry of Health conducted an accurate and intensive study and review of the vaccine and evaluated the results of clinical studies conducted on tens of thousands of volunteers.

* Producing company: Moderna Corporation of America is a biotechnology company, founded in 2010, and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

* The Moderna vaccine is very similar to the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine, and therefore members of the public should not be concerned about which of the two vaccines will be given to them, according to a press statement by Dr. Abdul Latif Al Khal, head of the National Health Strategy Group for Covid-19 and Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Hamad Medical Corporation.

* As is the case with the Pfizer and Biontec vaccines, studies have shown that the Moderna vaccine is approximately 95% effective in preventing Covid-19 infection.

* The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, like the vaccine produced by Pfizer and Biontech.

* Extensive testing of the Moderna vaccine has proven safe for people 18 years of age and older.

* People who have booked vaccination appointments at Al Wajba, Leabaib and Al Thumama centers will be informed of the type of vaccine they will receive (Moderna or Pfizer and Biontech), according to Dr. Maryam Abdulmalik, Director General of the Primary Health Care Corporation.

* The appointment reservation process will continue without change, as PHCC teams contact people who meet the criteria for vaccination directly to book appointments for vaccination.

* With the availability of additional quantities of Moderna vaccine during the month of March, the number of health centers providing both types of vaccines will increase.

* Moderna vaccine is easy to store for 30 days in refrigerators at normal temperatures (2- 8 degrees Celsius), compared to those required by the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, which makes it more demanding in areas that do not have special medical capabilities.

*How it works?

Moderna vaccine, such as the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, depends on mRNA technology that stimulates the body to produce proteins similar to those on the surface of the virus, so that the body begins to produce the appropriate antibodies, which can confront the real virus if it enters the body.