Can I visit Qatar and what are the entry conditions?

For nationals of the countries/regions listed below, the waiver will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance and entitle its holder to spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips. This waiver may be extended for a further 30 days.

1. Andorra 2. Australia 3. Azerbaijan 4. Belarus 5. Bolivia 6. Brazil 7. Brunei 8. Canada 9. Chile 10. China 11. Colombia 12. Costa Rica 13. Cuba 14. Ecuador 15. Georgia 16. Guyana 17. Hong Kong, China 18. India 19. Indonesia 20. Ireland 21. Japan 22. Kazakhstan 23. Lebanon 24. Macedonia 25. Maldives 26. Mexico 27. Moldova 28. Monaco 29. New Zealand 30. Pakistan 31. Panama 32. Paraguay 33. Peru 34. Russia 35. Rwanda 36. San Marino 37. Singapore 38. South Africa 39. South Korea 40. Suriname 41. Thailand 42. United Kingdom 43. United States 44. Uruguay 45. Vatican City 46. Venezuela

Pakistan

Similar to the 46 countries listed above, nationals of Pakistan can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during a single or multiple trips, with an option to extend for another 30 days, if the following terms and conditions are met:

Passport must be valid for at least 6 months

Return ticket must be confirmed

Hotel booking confirmation for duration of the stay must be presented

The passenger must have a valid credit card

Those coming directly from Pakistan should present a certificate of vaccination against polio

The duration of the visa can be extended only after confirming the return ticket

Similar to the 48 countries listed above, nationals of Bosnia and Herzegovina can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during a single or multiple trips, with an option to extend for another 30 days, if the following terms and conditions are met: