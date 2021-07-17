A person working in Qatar typically earns around 15,700 QAR per month. Salaries range from 3,970 QAR (lowest average) to 70,000 QAR (highest average, the actual maximum salary is higher).

This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits. Salaries vary drastically between different careers. If you are interested in the salary of a particular job, see below for salaries for specific job titles.

The median, the maximum, the minimum, and the range Salary Range Salaries in Qatar range from 3,970 QAR per month (minimum salary) to 70,000 QAR per month (maximum average salary, actual maximum is higher).

Median Salary The median salary is 15,700 QAR per month, which means that half (50%) of the population are earning less than 15,700 QAR while the other half are earning more than 15,700 QAR. The median represents the middle salary value. Generally speaking, you would want to be on the right side of the graph with the group earning more than the median salary.

Percentiles Closely related to the median are two values: the 25th and the 75th percentiles. Reading from the salary distribution diagram, 25% of the population are earning less than 8,840 QAR while 75% of them are earning more than 8,840 QAR. Also from the diagram, 75% of the population are earning less than 42,800 QAR while 25% are earning more than 42,800 QAR. What is the difference between the median and the average salary? Both are indicators. If your salary is higher than both of the average and the median then you are doing very well. If your salary is lower than both, then many people are earning more than you and there is plenty of room for improvement. If your wage is between the average and the median, then things can be a bit complicated. We wrote a guide to explain all about the different scenarios. How to compare your salary