HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani affirmed that Israel’s accusation of Qatar of financing some terrorist organizations is part of a misinformation campaign that Qatar has been exposed to, noting that Qatar has spent 1.4 billion dollars for the reconstruction of Gaza since 2012 and Israel knows how to Spending, His Excellency said: What we see is a new page in the Gulf region, and this is something we welcome, noting Qatar’s readiness to host the 2022 World Cup.

His Excellency said – in an interview with CNBC, within the activities of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum today, Friday – that the main reason for not starting normalization with Israel is the continuation of the Israeli occupation, stressing that Qatar will continue to support the Gaza Strip humanitarianly in accordance with international frameworks, and added: We are doing everything What we can to rebuild the infrastructure in the sector.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister said: Everything that is happening in Gaza is terrible and a kind of incitement.. On the Qatari vision for a solution, he said: There is consensus on the Arab initiative and the Quartet committee to resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that Qatar plays a role in establishing security and peace in the region and the whole world, and it has played this role for 10 years and will continue to do so, noting that Qatar is a reliable partner in achieving peace in the Middle East, and has played the role of an honest mediator between the various parties to the conflict in the region. .

His Excellency said: Qatar is a reliable partner in the region and we have contributed to mediation between the parties.. If we are asked to help in the US-Iranian dialogue, we will do so in the interest of the region, and we believe in Qatar that there is no military solution to any conflict, but rather the solution must be through diplomatic means.

Regarding relations with Iran, the foreign minister said: Our vision in Qatar is to reach a regional security framework, and our advice to Iran and the Gulf countries is to let us sit together in a regional dialogue, and the differences between Iran and neighboring countries can be resolved through direct dialogue.

On the Syrian issue and Syria’s return to the Arab League, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister said: There are discussions about Syria’s return to the League of Arab States, and many countries support this matter. We see in Qatar that in order for Syria to return to the League of Arab States, there must be a political settlement. On the ground, we do not intend to restore relations with Syria if there is no such settlement. He also stressed that the crisis in Lebanon is worrying for everyone, and it is a country that is in a dangerous situation.

On the Corona pandemic crisis, His Excellency said: The Corona pandemic has changed many things, and we in Qatar seek to diversify our resources, and technology and digitization are very important areas for us in Qatar, and our goal is to reach a balance in terms of technology, education and the health sector.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed that Qatar is fully prepared to host the 2022 World Cup and we are focusing on organizing an impressive tournament. He said: We have a strong infrastructure in Qatar that matches the World Cup and we are ready to host the Olympics.

Regarding the Gulf Cooperation Council, His Excellency said: What we see is a new page in the Gulf region, and this is something we welcome