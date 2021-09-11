HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani affirmed that Qatar and Russia agree on the need to find a solution to the situation in Afghanistan, and that humanitarian aid should be independent of any political developments, adding that the Taliban should coordinate to secure the exit of those who wish to leave the country.

In a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow today, His Excellency stressed the importance of stabilizing the situation and security in Afghanistan, and taking into account the concerns of its neighboring countries, expressing his hope that the world will see the Taliban’s promises come true.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs explained that the two sides discussed work at Kabul International Airport, and the need to work to establish a crossing for humanitarian aid and support freedom of movement, stressing the importance of international cooperation and consensus to support the current operation in Afghanistan.

He said that the Qatari and Russian sides discussed bilateral relations in all fields, and that the meeting of the Qatari-Russian joint committee will be held before the end of this year, noting the two countries’ desire to strengthen trade relations between them.

His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar’s desire to expand investment with Russia, especially after its participation in the Saint Petersburg Forum, pointing to the importance of exchanging experiences on organizing sporting events, and expressing Qatar’s aspiration to benefit from the Russian experience in this field.

He said that the two sides discussed the security situation in the Gulf, stressing that the State of Qatar welcomes regional initiatives aimed at supporting stability and prosperity in the region.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that there is no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without international legitimacy resolutions and the realization of the two-state solution.

For his part, the Russian Foreign Minister said that the Qatari and Russian sides are seeking calm and stability in Afghanistan, explaining that they discussed international initiatives and visions regarding the stability of Afghanistan, and they are in agreement and committed to accelerating the pace of these initiatives, especially those concerned with the humanitarian situation.

His Excellency welcomed the Qatari initiatives and endeavors aimed at the stability and prosperity of Afghanistan, noting the effective Qatari role in the Afghan-Afghan talks.

He stressed the importance of the role played by the State of Qatar for the continuation of dialogue between the Afghan parties, and its quest to see the Taliban’s commitments fulfilled, especially with regard to reaching a government that represents all Afghan society.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation agree on the need for priority in Afghanistan to be the humanitarian situation and aid, adding that the two sides discussed fears of the continued flow of refugees and its repercussions on neighboring countries, pointing out the need for the international community to interact and for everyone to participate in developing a solution to this.

The Russian Foreign Minister indicated that the Qatari and Russian sides discussed bilateral relations and files in the Middle East and North Africa, including Syria and the Palestinian issue.

His Excellency stressed that Qatar and Russia are interested and have a serious intention to develop and strengthen relations in all fields.