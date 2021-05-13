Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairman of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, congratulated the advent of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, praying to God to protect our brothers in Palestine and prove their feet.

On her Instagram account, Her Highness said: I congratulate all Muslims on the onset of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, and I pray to God to protect our brothers in Palestine and establish their feet and bless them with stability, security and safety.