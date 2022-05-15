His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, offered his condolences to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, on the death of the late, God willing, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, today.

His Highness the Emir and the accompanying delegation also offered condolences to their honorable members of the Al Nahyan family, asking God Almighty to bless the deceased with his vast mercy and dwell in the vastness of heavens, and to inspire the honorable family and the brotherly Emirati people patience and condolences.

After that, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, left his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, and a number of Their Highnesses Sheikhs.

His Highness the Emir had arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier today.