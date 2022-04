His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held today at the Emiri Diwan an Iftar banquet in honor of scholars, judges, sheikhs and clerics on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The banquet was attended by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the personal representative of the Emir, and a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs.