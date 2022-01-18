His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Emiri Resolution No. (2) of 2022 restructuring the Board of Trustees of Qatar University.

The decision stipulated that the Qatar University Board of Trustees be reconstituted under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Ali bin Saud Al Thani as Vice President, and the membership of His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and His Excellency Dr. Hanan bint Muhammad Al Kuwari. His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Her Excellency Mrs. Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, His Excellency Sayyid Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, His Excellency Dr. Saleh bin Mohammed Al Nabit, His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa, Her Excellency Dr. Hessa bint Sultan Al Jaber, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Thani, and Mr. Nasser Khalil Al Jaidah, and the Chairman of the Council may add a number of qualified, experienced and scientific persons to the membership of the Council, from inside or outside the country.

The decision stipulated its implementation and enforcement from the date of its issuance, and to be published in the Official Gazette.