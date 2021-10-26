HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with his brother, HRH Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the Green Middle East Initiative Summit. At the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh this evening.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to His Highness the Emir of the country, wishing him good health and happiness and the Qatari people further development and growth.

For his part, His Highness the Emir entrusted His Highness the Saudi Crown Prince with his greetings to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and his wishes for good health and wellness, and for the brotherly Saudi people further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strong brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries and the prospects for supporting and developing them to achieve the common interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and topics on the summit agenda.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

On the Saudi side, it was attended by a number of Their Royal Highnesses ministers and senior officials.