His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan this morning, Dr. Wolfgang Heinz Porsche, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Porsche Automotive Holding Company, and Dr. Hans Dieter, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Volkswagen, and the delegation accompanying them, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

The website of the Amiri Diwan stated that during the meeting, they reviewed the existing cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the two companies and ways to develop them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.