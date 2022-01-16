His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a delegation from the Council of Arab and International Relations to greet His Highness on the occasion of their visit to the country, at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

His Highness received the President of the Council, His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Jassim Al-Sager, His Excellency Dr. Iyad Allawi, the First Vice-President, and the members of the Council, His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al-Thani, His Excellency Mr. Fouad Siniora, His Excellency Mr. Taher Al-Masry, and His Excellency Ambassador Muhammad Al-Salal, Director General the Council.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation and the most prominent regional and international developments were reviewed. This is according to the Emiri Diwan website.