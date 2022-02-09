H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from President Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, relating to bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

The Amiri Diwan account on Twitter stated that the Congolese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Christophe Lutondola Abala, delivered the message when His Highness the Amir received him and the accompanying delegation at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of their development were reviewed, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.