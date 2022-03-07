His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received His Excellency President Mohamed Abdullah Farmajo, President of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia, at Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan, this morning.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing and developing them in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest, according to the Amiri Diwan.

His Highness and the Somali president also discussed the latest developments in Somalia, and in this regard, the Somali president expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir for the efforts of the State of Qatar and its permanent support for the brotherly Somali people, especially in the development and economic fields.

The meeting was attended by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, head of the Emiri Court, and HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

On the Somali side, it was attended by Mr. Khalif Abdi Omar, Minister of Trade and Industry.