How can I get smart ID card in Qatar?
Qatari citizens and residents, as well as GCC nationals who are interested in obtaining an E-Gate card should visit the immigration department in Madinat Khalifa.

Get your Qatari Smart ID (E-Gate enabled ID card)
  1. Visit the office for E-Gate Cards.
  2. Show your ID or GCC passport.
  3. Pay appropriate fees.

Issue Smart Card for Residents

  Fees- QR100 for the ID Card issuance.
  • Last Updated 11 Jan, 2021
  • Service Type :Offline Service
  • Service Mode :Offline
  • Service Provider :Ministry of Interior
  • Service Classification :G2C
  • Topic :Visas and Official Documents
Intended Audience

Resident:Employee

Description

You can submit a request to obtain smart ID for residents and select the required services and their duration through this service provided by the Ministry of Interior (MOI).

Offline Instructions

  • Fill out the required information in the application form.
  • Select the required services.
  • Print the form and submit it to MOI.

Additional Information

  • This service is allowed for those who are at least 18 years old.
  • You should get the bio data.
  • In case of first time request, the applicant should sign the organizing agreement for e-Government services request.
  • The reviewer should activate e-Government services every time he issues another ID (through website attached activation devices).

Fees

  • Applicable fees are as follows:
  • QR100 for the ID Card issuance.
  • QR100 for e-Gate services for one year.
  • QR150 for e-Gate services for two years.
  • QR200 for e-Gate services for three years.
  • QR250 for e-Government services for three years.

