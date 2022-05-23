How can I get smart ID card in Qatar?
Qatari citizens and residents, as well as GCC nationals who are interested in obtaining an E-Gate card should visit the immigration department in Madinat Khalifa.
Get your Qatari Smart ID (E-Gate enabled ID card)
- Visit the office for E-Gate Cards.
- Show your ID or GCC passport.
- Pay appropriate fees.
Issue Smart Card for Residents
- Last Updated 11 Jan, 2021
- Service Type :Offline Service
- Service Mode :Offline
- Service Provider :Ministry of Interior
- Service Classification :G2C
- Topic :Visas and Official Documents
Intended Audience
Resident:Employee
Description
You can submit a request to obtain smart ID for residents and select the required services and their duration through this service provided by the Ministry of Interior (MOI).
Offline Instructions
- Fill out the required information in the application form.
- Select the required services.
- Print the form and submit it to MOI.
Additional Information
- This service is allowed for those who are at least 18 years old.
- You should get the bio data.
- In case of first time request, the applicant should sign the organizing agreement for e-Government services request.
- The reviewer should activate e-Government services every time he issues another ID (through website attached activation devices).
Fees
- Applicable fees are as follows:
- QR100 for the ID Card issuance.
- QR100 for e-Gate services for one year.
- QR150 for e-Gate services for two years.
- QR200 for e-Gate services for three years.
- QR250 for e-Government services for three years.