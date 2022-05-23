Qatari citizens and residents, as well as GCC nationals who are interested in obtaining an E-Gate card should visit the immigration department in Madinat Khalifa.

…

Get your Qatari Smart ID (E-Gate enabled ID card)

Visit the office for E-Gate Cards. Show your ID or GCC passport. Pay appropriate fees. Issue Smart Card for Residents Fees- QR100 for the ID Card issuance.

Last Updated 11 Jan, 2021 Service Type : Offline Service

Service Mode : Offline

Service Provider : Ministry of Interior

Service Classification : G2C

Topic : Visas and Official Documents Intended Audience Resident: Employee Description Offline Instructions Additional Information Fees Print Form Description You can submit a request to obtain smart ID for residents and select the required services and their duration through this service provided by the Ministry of Interior (MOI). Offline Instructions Fill out the required information in the application form.

Select the required services.

Print the form and submit it to MOI. Additional Information This service is allowed for those who are at least 18 years old.

You should get the bio data.

In case of first time request, the applicant should sign the organizing agreement for e-Government services request.

The reviewer should activate e-Government services every time he issues another ID (through website attached activation devices). Fees Applicable fees are as follows: QR100 for the ID Card issuance.

QR100 for e-Gate services for one year.

QR150 for e-Gate services for two years.

QR200 for e-Gate services for three years.

QR250 for e-Government services for three years.