How to Apply Family Visa in Qatar

Are you working in Qatar and want to bring your family here?

In this section, we will guide you on how to apply for Family Visa in Qatar.

First, you have to know that there are two different Family Visa categories for international employees who want to bring their family to Qatar. One is a Temporary Family Visit Visa, and the other one is a Permanent Family Visa.

Then what is the difference between Temporary Family Visit Visa and Permanent Family Visa?

You might have figure out, as the name suggests if you want to bring your family here to Qatar only to visit, you should have to go with a Temporary Family Visa. If you’re going to get your family to Qatar for a long-term period of at least more than six months, a Permanent Family Visa is the one you should apply for.

There is almost the same procedure for both visa categories.

However, there are some exceptions in Permanent Family Visa, which is not applied to a Temporary Visit Visa.

Let’s explain both these Visa categories and applying procedures in detail.

Forms to fill for Family Visa in Qatar

Temporary Family Visit Visa

As we already mentioned, a Temporary Family Visit Visa is suitable for a short-term period of fewer than six months. The first single entry visa is valid for a 1-month duration starting from entry in Qatar.

If you want to extend your Temporary Family Visit Visa beyond a month, you can extend it up to 6 months for only the immediate family members. Your husband or wife, your father and mother & your children are taken as close family members. For the rest family members, you can extend up to 3 months in total.

If you want to extend the Temporary Family Visit Visa, they must undergo a medical examination. It is essential to know here; their medical examination should be taken in Qatar’s first month of entry in the Medical Commission.

If you have kids under seven years, they are not supposed to undertake the medical examination. But you should pay QR 100 at the Medical Commission to extend your visa.

How to Apply for Temporary Family Visit Visa in Qatar

To apply for Temporary Family Visit Visa in Qatar, you need the following documents.

A complete application form must be typed in Arabic. You can download the application form from the following link. Download Application Form Copy of your Qatar ID and passport, as well as a copy of the passport of your family members. Letter from your employer stating your position and salary. Copies of the marriage certificate and children’s birth certificate are attested by authorities (i.e., Qatar’s embassy in your home country). Copy of your rental lease. Eight passport size photographs of each family member.

Note that this application should be submitted at the Ministry of Interior’s Main immigration office.

While applying, you can take help from your associated company, but it is not necessary to do this process on your own.

Permanent Family Visa

This visa category is famous for many of us by a company-sponsored visa or company sponsorship visa.

Whatever you say, it is a Permanent Family Visa that allows your family members to stay in Qatar for a long-term and having their residence permit.

It is important to note that if you have male children over 25 years, they cannot have a Permanent Family Visa in Qatar.

However, there is no age limitation for female children.

If you want to get a job for your spouse in Qatar with Permanent Family Visa, you can get a work permit from the Ministry of Labor’s Employment Department.

How to Apply for Permanent Family Visa in Qatar

To apply for a Permanent Family Visa in Qatar, you need the following documents.

Your valid residence permit in Qatar. Copies of the marriage certificate and children’s birth certificate are attested by authorities (i.e., Qatar’s embassy in your home country). You must submit the proof of rental lease, which can be accommodated for your family members. If you are working in a government or semi-government entity, you must submit an official letter from your employer stating your position and salary. If you are working in any private sector entity, your monthly salary should be at least QR 10,000 or QR 7,000 if your company provides your family housing. You must submit a bank statement dating back six months. If you are working in the private sector, you must submit a notarized employment contract. A complete application form must be typed in Arabic. You can download the application form from the following link. Download Application Form Passport copies of your family members. If you are sponsoring adults, you should submit a certificate of good conduct attested by relevant authorities in your home country.

There will be a QR 200 visa issuance fee per person applying for Family Visa in Qatar.

There will be a QR 200 visa issuance fee per person applying for Family Visa in Qatar.