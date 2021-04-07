HOW TO CHANGE JOBS IN QATAR WITHOUT NOC (2021)? HERE ARE 5 EASY STEPS!

On 09 Mar 2021

Can you transfer to a new employer now in Qatar before the end of your contract and without a No Objection Certificate (NOC)? The answer is yes.

Once you have received an offer letter from your prospective employer and decided to accept this new opportunity, you can change your job without NOC with these 5 easy steps!

Step 1: Notify your current employer via MADLSA system.

Inform your present employer about your plan to transfer to a new company. To do this, check out the Electronic Notification System of the Ministry of Administrative of Development, Labour & Social Affairs (MADLSA).

​▪ Give a 1-month notice period if your current job is for 2 years or less.

▪ Give a 2 months notice period if your current job is for more than two years.

Probation period:

▪ If you wish to change jobs during the probation period, then your current employer has to be given a notice of at least one (1) month.

▪ Your new employer has to compensate your current employer a portion of recruitment fees and one-way air ticket at the level agreed to by your current and new employers, not exceeding two (2) months of the employee’s current basic wage.

Step 2: Prepare the documents required to submit your application.

▪ ​Download, fill in, and sign the “Change Employer Form”​ here.

▪ Provide a copy of your contract signed with your former employer, authenticated by MADLSA (or the employment offer in absence of contract copy)

▪ The new employer’s job offer in Arabic

▪ Resignation copy

For specialized professions:

▪ Attach a certified copy of the educational qualification and a license of practice from the concerned authorities in the country.

▪ Attach the health insurance certificate of the applicant who is over 60 years old.

Step 3: Get a confirmation from MADLSA.

​▪ Your application will be processed by the Ministry’s competent department. Then, you will receive a confirmation within a week from the date of the submission of your application.

​▪ The Ministry will then send an SMS to you and your current employer informing both of you that your notice period has started. In case your application is incomplete, further information will be requested.

Step 3: Acquire an employment contract from your new employer.

▪ After the expiry of your legal notice period, your new employer must initiate an electronic employment contract, through the Digital Authentication System.

Step 4: Complete your contract certification.

▪ After completing the contract certification, the new employer must enter this to the electronic services of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) through Metrash2 or its website to complete the procedure for changing the employer.

​▪ Your new employer should print out the contract, discuss, and sign it with you.

​▪ Your new employer should upload the signed employment contract on ADLSA’s Digital Authentication System, and pay the authentication fee of QAR60.

▪ When your new employment contract is authenticated, your new employer should submit a request for a new Qatar ID to the Ministry of Interior.

Step 5: Start your new job!

​▪ Once the process is completed, you will be able to start your new job. You should receive your new Qatar ID (QID) and health card from your new employer.

​▪ Both of you and your new employer can download a copy of your employment contract at all times through the Digital Authentication System.