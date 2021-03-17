How to check Qatar visa online easily?

Walk-Through on How to Check your Qatar Visa Online

Qatar is the smallest country in the pan Arabia region and one of the richest country in the world.

Although Qatar is tiny in the size it is second after UAE which has a large group of migrant workforce compare to the other countries in the GCC (Gulf Co-operation Council).

Since the country heavily dependent on migrant workers the 87% of the total population of Qatar are foreigners. Non-Arab foreigners make up the vast majority of Qatar’s population; Indians, Nepalis, Filipinos, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans and Pakistanis among many other nationalities.

The Qatari government has been accelerating the digital government initiatives to makes the government’s services more efficient, effective, accessible and customer-focused.

The progress on innovating of digital government’s services makes the Qatari government served-better individuals and businesses. Qatar has created efficiency in government administration and develope a more open government initiative with implementing the online system for many of the government services.

As the Qatar government expedite digital government concept as a part of it. You can check online the following things within a minutes.

The services you can check online by entering your application number or passport number;

Qatar Visa Approval Tracking, Qatar Visa Enquiry & Printing, RP Application Tracking & Printing, RP Renewal Tracking, Official Documents, Traffic Violations, Traffic report, Exit Permit Application Form, Exit Permit Inquiry, Metrash Services, The Airport entry permit application status Inquiry on Company’s ID Particulars and Application issued by Immigration and other electronic services

If you want to check these above services here is the link to refer the ministry of the interior website. Click here

When you redirected to the ministry of the interior site click on the “inquiry services”

Then on the left of the site as like below image click on Qatar visa or “visa services”