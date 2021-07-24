Thanks to a host of visa facilitation measures, Qatar is now the most open country in the Middle East. Visitors from all around the world can now enter Qatar either visa-free, or by filling out simple online applications, depending on the passport they carry.
Visa details
Citizens of over 85 countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the State of Qatar. Allowable lengths of stay vary, and visitors are kindly advised to check with an authorised entity for the terms and conditions that apply.
Coronavirus and traveling to Qatar
Can I visit Qatar and what are the entry conditions?
Entry into Qatar is now permitted for Qatari nationals, their families, permanent residency holders and Qatar ID (QID) holders. All groups must adhere to Qatar’s quarantine policy upon return.
- Qatari nationals can travel outside the country and return at any time.
- QID holders will need to obtain approval to enter Qatar. This can be secured by applying through the Qatar Portal.
- Individuals coming from low risk countries will be eligible for home quarantine.
- Other categories of individuals, such as those over the age of 55, those who suffer from heart disease and pregnant women, will also be eligible for home quarantine, regardless of the country from which they arrived. For the complete list of exemptions, please click here.
Note that these measures are subject to ongoing review in light of the latest COVID-19 developments. For additional details on how to book a Welcome Home Package, visit DiscoverQatar.qa
Visa requirements
Visiting Qatar made easy
This webpage is designed to keep you up-to-date on the visa policies that are relevant to you, and the process you need to follow to apply for a visa, if necessary.
Visa-free entry
Nationals of eligible countries do not require any prior visa arrangements and can obtain a visa waiver upon arrival to Qatar, by presenting a valid passport with a minimum validity of six months and a confirmed onward or return ticket.
For nationals of the countries listed below, the waiver will be valid for 180 days from the date of issuance and entitle its holder to spend up to 90 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips.
1. Antigua and Barbuda 2. Argentina 3. Austria 4. Bahamas 5. Belgium 6. Bulgaria 7. Croatia 8. Cyprus 9. Czech Republic 10. Denmark 11. Dominican Republic 12. Estonia 13. Finland 14. France 15. Germany 16. Greece 17. Hungary 18. Iceland 19. Italy 20. Latvia 21. Liechtenstein 22. Lithuania 23. Luxembourg 24. Malaysia 25. Malta 26. Netherlands 27. Norway 28. Poland 29. Portugal 30. Romania 31. Serbia 32. Seychelles 33. Slovakia 34. Slovenia 35. Spain 36. Sweden 37. Switzerland 38. Turkey 39. Ukraine
Armenia:
Similar to the countries listed above, nationals of Armenia can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 90 days in Qatar, during a single or multiple trips, not extendable, if the following terms and conditions are met:
- Passport must be valid for at least 6 months
- Return ticket must be confirmed
For nationals of the countries/regions listed below, the waiver will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance and entitle its holder to spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips. This waiver may be extended for a further 30 days.
1. Andorra 2. Australia 3. Azerbaijan 4. Belarus 5. Bolivia 6. Brazil 7. Brunei 8. Canada 9. Chile 10. China 11. Colombia 12. Costa Rica 13. Cuba 14. Ecuador 15. Georgia 16. Guyana 17. Hong Kong, China 18. India 19. Indonesia 20. Ireland 21. Japan 22. Kazakhstan 23. Lebanon 24. Macedonia 25. Maldives 26. Mexico 27. Moldova 28. Monaco 29. New Zealand 30. Pakistan 31. Panama 32. Paraguay 33. Peru 34. Russia 35. Rwanda 36. San Marino 37. Singapore 38. South Africa 39. South Korea 40. Suriname 41. Thailand 42. United Kingdom 43. United States 44. Uruguay 45. Vatican City 46. Venezuela
Pakistan
Similar to the 46 countries listed above, nationals of Pakistan can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during a single or multiple trips, with an option to extend for another 30 days, if the following terms and conditions are met:
- Passport must be valid for at least 6 months
- Return ticket must be confirmed
- Hotel booking confirmation for duration of the stay must be presented
- The passenger must have a valid credit card
- Those coming directly from Pakistan should present a certificate of vaccination against polio
- The duration of the visa can be extended only after confirming the return ticket
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Similar to the 46 countries listed above, nationals of Bosnia and Herzegovina can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during a single or multiple trips, with an option to extend for another 30 days, if the following terms and conditions are met:
- Citizen must carry a permanent passport that is valid for at least 6 months
- Return ticket must be confirmed
Qatar-Oman Joint Tourist Visa (Visa on Arrival)
This visa is issued upon arrival and is valid for 30 days for the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman. It allows for multiple entry to both countries and is extendable for an additional 30 days for a fee. Citizens of the following countries are eligible for the joint visa:
1.Andorra 2.Australia 3.Austria 4.Belgium 5.Brunei 6.Canada 7.Cyprus 8.Denmark 9.Finland 10.France 11.Germany 12.Greece 13.Hong Kong 14.Hungary 15.Iceland 16.Ireland 17.Italy 18.Japan 19.Liechtenstein 20.Luxembourg 21.Malaysia 22.Monaco 23.Montenegro 24.Netherlands 25.New Zealand 26.Norway 27.Poland 28.Portugal 29.San Marino 30.Singapore 31.South Korea 32.Spain 33.Sweden 34.Switzerland 35.United Kingdom 36.United States 37.Vatican City
Electronic Travel Authorisation
Individuals who are not eligible for visa-free entry, but who hold a valid residence permit or visit visa to either Schengen countries, Australia, Canada, UK, USA or New Zealand, can obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) free of charge* by completing an online application prior to travelling.
The form is easy to fill in. You will be asked to provide:
- proof of accommodation in Qatar (e.g. hotel booking, or your host’s address)
- details of your return (or onward) travel
- a copy of your passport (with a minimum validity of six months)
- a copy of your residence permit or visa to any one of the eligible countries stated above (with a minimum validity of 30 days).
Apply for an ETA here
Online Tourist Visa
Individuals not eligible for visa-free entry or ETA can apply for a Tourist Visa online. Visitors to Qatar travelling on board any airline may apply for a Tourist Visa through the Qatar Visa Service. The cost of the Qatar Tourist Visa is QAR 100. Tourist Visa holders are allowed to stay in Qatar for up to 30 days on a single trip.
To submit a request for a Qatar Tourist Visa, visitors are required to:
- complete an online form
- upload required documents (including passport scans & personal photographs)
- provide an airline booking reservation
- make an online payment using a valid Visa or Mastercard
Click here to be redirected to the Qatar Visa Service website.
Note: visitors travelling to Qatar with Qatar Airways, may select ‘Apply for a visa’ after logging in to ‘My Trips’ on the airline’s website. This automatically directs them to the Qatar Visa Service website, where they can start the Qatar Tourist Visa application process for themselves and any accompanying travellers under the same booking.
Qatar Transit Visa
Qatar Airways passengers transiting in Qatar for a minimum of 5 hours are eligible to apply for the Qatar Transit Visa. It is free of charge, valid for up to 96 hours (four days) and open to passengers of all nationalities**.
For more information about the Qatar Transit Visa, please click here.
GCC Resident Visit Visa
This single-entry visa, which can be obtained for a fee of QAR 100, payable by Visa or Mastercard, is valid for 30 days and may be renewed for an additional three months. Visitors wishing to avail of this visa scheme may be asked to present official documentation stating their profession upon entry to Qatar.
Visa Exemptions
Nationals of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates) do not require a visa to enter Qatar.
* Service fees only apply.
** All visas are approved and issued at the sole discretion of Qatar’s Ministry of Interior.