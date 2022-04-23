Old Navy was supposed to save Gap. Now it’s struggling

New York (CNN Business) Old Navy has long been the crown jewel of Gap’s otherwise inconsistent businesses . But now, even Old Navy is struggling. And that’s weighing on its parent company in a big way.

Gap () said Thursday it is replacing Old Navy CEO Nancy Green and launching a search for a new chief executive. Gap also slashed its sales guidance for the first quarter of 2022 as a result of “execution challenges” at Old Navy and said it is ramping up promotions to clear out unsold merchandise.