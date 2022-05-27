What is the Process of Applying for a Qatar Family Visa?

Expatriates can obtain this visa for their family members in five steps. Sometimes expatriates’ employers help them go through the process, but they are not obligated to do so.

Applying for Family Entry Visa

A family entry visa is a one-month visa that allows the applicant’s family to enter Qatar. To obtain it, applicants need to submit all required documents to get this visa approved. After the family arrives using a family entry visa, they need to do some medical tests and fingerprints.

There is another way to bring the family. Expatriates can apply for a Qatar visit visa which has an easier process. Then, expatriates can convert the visit visa to a family residence visa after submitting the same documents, but they have to pay QR 500 to change the visa without leaving the country.

Employees who are working for private companies are obligated to submit 6 months bank statement. Therefore, many applicants choose to bring their families via a visit visa until the 6 months period is completed.

Family Members enter Qatar on Entry Visas

When the Family Entry Visa is obtained, the applicant’s family can come to Qatar. Keep in mind that the entry visa is valid for 30 days upon their arrival. During this period applicant’s family must do the medical tests and fingerprints.

After approval, applicants can continue to the next step if the family members are already in Qatar on a visit visa.

The Medical Test for Residence Visa

At this step, family embers must go through medical examinations to start the residence permit (RP). The Qatari government enforces these medical tests to protect the population from infectious diseases and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The Medical Commission is in charge of conducting the health exam in Qatar. The Medical Commission is on Al Muntazah Street, off the E-Ring Road. The working hours are Sunday to Thursday, 07:00 am to 07:00 pm.

The medical tests

The mentioned medical examinations usually contain:

A Blood Test

Chest X-Ray

HIV/AIDS screening

Tuberculosis

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Documents for the Medical Test

Family Entry visa holders must present the following documents for their medical tests:

Their passport

Two copies of the residence visa with the mobile number to be contacted

Their debit or credit card to pay the fees (QR 100 per person)

Children do not need to do a medical test. However, to mark them fit, applicants must take a copy of their passport and visa to Medical Commission and pay QR 100.

The residency system that is a part of the Ministry of Interior receives the medical examination results electronically. Two or three days after the medical test, applicants can find out about the result online on the MoPH website.

Note: If applicants want to convert a visit visa to a residence visa, they must tell the officer about the conversion of visas.

The Fingerprinting Process

After medical tests, adults must go Ministry of Interior and register their fingerprints digitally.

The Criminal Evidence and Information Department or CEID is in charge of collecting the fingerprints. The CEID main office is located just after the Industrial Area flyover on Salwa Road.

Fingerprinting Process Documents

Here is the list of documents needed for the fingerprint process:

A completed fingerprint application form (This form is available at the CIED)

Passport and QID copy of the sponsor

Applicant’s original passport

A copy of the applicant’s passport

Blood group report

Two passport-size pictures (The blue background must be blue)

Note: If a receipt is given after the fingerprinting process, applicants have to keep it for future reference.

Apply for Family Residence Permit Card

At the final step, applicants have to apply for a Residence Permit Card (Qatar ID). This process is done at any Ministry of Interior Service Centre. Applicants need:

Their own Qatar ID

The Passports of the family members

Passport-size photos (Dimensions: 35 x 45 mm, Background color: blue)

How to Apply for a Qatar Family Visa?

There are two ways of applying for a Qatar family visa. Expatriates can apply online or directly.

Applying for Family Residence Visa Online

Applicants can submit their documents via the Metrash2 mobile app. Metrash2 is a free mobile application from Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MOI Qatar).

Here are the steps for applying for Qatar Family Residence Visa:

Log to Metrash. Press the “Visa” icon. Press the “Issue Visa” icon. Press the “Family Visit” icon. Press the “Family Resident Application.”

Note: Family Visa Application is selected by default. For a residence visa, the selection must be changed.

Press the “New Application” (at the bottom right of the page). Complete the form carefully with details of family members. Press “Validate.” Follow the instructions on the screen to upload the scanned copies or photos of the documents. Here are the requirements for documents: The scans and photos must be clear and legible. Both the photo page and bio page of passports should be on the same side. These pages must be combined to create one JPG file. Both the front and back of the Qatar ID should be on the same side of the JPG file. These pages must be combined to create one JPG file. Receive a message that confirms your application and then an update after a few days.

Applicants can pay QR 200 online via Metrash2 as visa fees. They can also pay at the Immigration Office.

Applying for Family Residence Visa Directly

For the offline application, applicants need to:

Complete an application form.

Visit the Immigration Department in Al Gharafa with the required documents.

Take a token number from the Reception.

Wait for their turn.

When it is their turn, they must go to the counter and submit the documents. If there is nothing wrong with the documents, their application will be approved, and they will be notified in a few days.

Applicants can pay the visa fee (QR 200) online through Metrash or pay at the Immigration Office if their visa is approved. Payment must be made with a credit or debit card.

What is the Qatar Family Visa Required Documents?

To apply for a family residence visa, the documents below must be collected by the sponsor.

A filled out application form.

A copy of the Passport A copy of the photo page A copy of the bio page

Photocopy of the applicant’s Qatar ID card (both sides are required)

Passport copies of all family members are required.

Copy of the applicant’s marriage certificate for spouse as well as Copy of children’s birth certificates. These certificates must be confirmed by: The Qatar embassy in the applicant’s country Applicant’s country’s embassy in Qatar Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs



No Objection Letter (NOC). This letter must be from the employer mentioning the applicant’s profession and salary. This letter must be: In Arabic Dated within the last 3 months A legit copy of the employment contract stating the applicant’s profession and salary



A copy of the tenancy contract that is confirmed by the Municipality. Applicants can also provide a letter from their employer regarding family accommodation.

A stamped bank statement (must be for the last 6 months)

A copy of the employer’s QID or company registration card

Copies of the applicant’s educational certificates

Note: Documents such as marriage, birth, and education certificates must be translated into English or Arabic. If the applicant has adopted children, they need to provide statements of adoption and reasons for adoption.

How Much Does the Qatar Family Visa Costs?

Qatar Family Visa Fee (per person) QR 200 or USD 54,93 Medical Commission Test Fee QR 100 or USD 27,46 Residence Permit Fee (one year) QR 500 or USD 137,32

What are the Rules To Sponsor Adult Children?

Male children aged 25 years or more cannot be on either parent’s visa. However, there is no age restriction for daughters if they are not married.

QID holder children who are over the legal age of majority may be given a Residence Permit under their parents for the duration of one more year in order to find a job during the following year.

Can Spouse and Children Get Work Permits?

If the expatriate’s spouse and children, who are above 18, wish to work in Qatar, they require a special work permit to be able to work while in family sponsorship. They can also apply for this work permit via the Metrash app.

The Bottom Line…

A Qatar family visa is a great opportunity for expatriates residing in Qatar to reunite with their families. Before bringing their families to Qatar, expatriates must provide an employment contract, sufficient salary, accommodation, and a residence permit.

In this article, we explained the complete process of applying for a Qatar family visa in both online and offline methods and their required documents. If you have any experience obtaining a family visa, please share your insights with us in the comment section.