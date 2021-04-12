BLOG

On 01 Apr 2021

As an expatriate who is working in Qatar , there are certain rules that you need to adhere to avoid violations and even cancellation of your work or Resident Permit (RP).

Read on to know the policies for departure, repatriation, deportation and return of a worker stipulated in the Workers’ Rights Booklet and were published by the National Human Rights Committee of Qatar:

You have the right to leave the country for:

vacation

in the event of an emergency

or for any other purpose

after notification of the recruiter, based on the employment contract

You may leave the country for good before the expiry of your contract, after notification of the recruiter, on the basis of the contract of employment in the following conditions:

If the recruiter or the competent authority objects to the exit or departure of the expatriate worker in the cases stated in the preceding two paragraphs, he/she shall have the right to resort to the expatriate exit complaints Committee which is formed and whose mandate, procedures and work system it follows are determined by a decision to be issued by the Minister. The Committee shall decide on the grievance within three working days.

What is the period during which you must leave the country?

If you:

do not obtain a residence permit

if your residence permit has expired or has been canceled for any reason

the purpose for which your license has expired, you have to leave the country within ninety days (90) from the date of expiry of the license, cancellation or expiry of the purpose.

When does your recruiter pay for your return to your country of origin?

The recruiter is obliged to bear the expenses of your deportation to your country (the price of the ticket), upon the expiry of your residence permit or cancellation or the issuance of a deportation order.

If it is proven that you were working for another party in violation of the law, that party will bear the expenses of your deportation.

In the event that it is not possible to know this party, you (the worker) shall bear these expenses.

If you do not have funds within the country and are unable to pay them, the recruiter will bear these expenses.

The Ministry may, if the recruiter is a public servant and has breached his/her obligations towards the worker, shall collect the expenses of deportation from the salaries and entitlements of the recruiter, in coordination with his employer.

The recruiter shall be responsible for the expenses of burying the body of the deceased expatriate in the assigned burial grounds in the State, whatever cause of death.

In the event that one of the heirs of the deceased or any other institution requests the repatriation of the body outside the State, the recruiter shall bear these costs to the country of origin or the permanent place of residence of the deceased expatriate.

When can you return to work in Qatar if you leave the country?

If you have previously been in Qatar for the purpose of work, you may return to work again if you have the necessary conditions for entry, in accordance with the provisions of the law and its executory regulations.

If you have been dismissed from work under the provisions of Article 61 of the Labor Law or any other law, and the decision has not been challenged before the competent court, or challenged but rejected, you may not return to work until four years have passed since you left Qatar.

What is meant by deportation and the order to leave?

The Minister of Interior may issue an order to deport you if it is proved that your presence in the State threatens the security or safety at home or abroad or harms the national economy or public health or morals.

Following a judicial ruling or order to deport you from the country, the Minister of Interior may, when necessary, instruct to detain you for a period of 30 days renewable for a similar period.

Following a judicial ruling on your deportation or deportation order, which cannot be executed, the Minister may impose upon you a stay in a certain place for a period of two weeks, renewable. This is instead of detention for a period or other similar periods.

Can you return to Qatar after a deportation order?

After a court or deportation order has been issued for your deportation, you may only return by decision of the Minister of Interior.

Can you stay in Qatar after the issuance of a deportation order?

The Minister or his deputy may give you time to liquidate your interests in the country, within a period not exceeding ninety days renewable for a period or other similar periods, provided that you provide an acceptable guarantee.

The Minister may, if necessary and following the issuance of a judicial ruling on your deportation or deportation order, place you in the venue designated for deportation in the State “deportation detention” for a period of thirty days renewable for a similar period.

He may also impose on you a stay in a certain place for up to two weeks renewable.

It is essential for every expat worker to know the employment policies in Qatar to avoid any violations, cancellation of RP, and even travel restrictions.

Deportation, Order of Departure and Repatriation