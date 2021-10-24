Visitor: Student, Tourist, Business Owner

Citizen: Parent, Business Owner, Employee

Resident: Parent, Employee

MOI Announces Resumption of Issuing Tourist and Family Entry Visas as of 12 July 11 Jul 2021 08:53 Amal Raya Newspaper, Gulf Times

News Details

Currently, citizens of 90+ countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the State of Qatar. 03 OCTOBER 2021 UPDATE: Qatar has announced a new travel and quarantine policy which will come into force from Wednesday, October 6, 2021, starting at 2:00 pm arrival time in Qatar.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced the resumption of issuing tourist and family entry visas as of Monday, 12 July 2021. MOI, in its statement issued on Thursday, 8 July 2021, said: “Within the framework of the new policies for travel and return to the State of Qatar, and based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Public Health regarding the developments of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the local and global levels, it has been decided that issuing tourist and family entry visas will be resumed as of 12/7/2021.” Click on the news’ source link to read the full story.

Ministry of Interior has announced that within the framework of the new policies for travel and return to the State of Qatar and based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Public Health regarding the developments of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) at the local and global levels, it was decided, as of 12-07-2021 to resume issuing tourist and family entry visas.

I said that travelers coming to the State of Qatar through its land, sea and air ports will be subject to the requirements and procedures set by the Ministry of Public Health, whether with regard to those who have been vaccinated with vaccines approved in the State of Qatar or those who will be subject to quarantine procedures approved in the country to limit the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

The concerned authorities at the Ministry of Interior appealed to the public to adhere to the requirements and procedures that were developed for this purpose before commencing the application procedures.