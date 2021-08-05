His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the ordinary meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the explanation given by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments to limit the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19), and after reviewing the report of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management regarding the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed as a result of the Corona pandemic, and in the interest of the health of And the safety of all members of society, decided the following:

First: Continuing to allow the work of commercial complexes with a capacity not exceeding (50%), allowing children to enter, and allowing the opening of common restaurant yards within the commercial complexes not exceeding (30%) of the capacity of those yards, and allowing the opening of all chapels and changing rooms in those complexes. .

Second: Continuing to allow restaurants and cafes to serve food and beverages according to the following:

A- A capacity not exceeding (50%) for restaurants and cafes that have a “Clean Qatar” certificate, and a capacity not exceeding (30%) for restaurants and cafes that meet the conditions specified by them. Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in open spaces.

B – A capacity card that does not exceed (50%) for restaurants and cafes that have a certificate of the “Clean Qatar” program, and a capacity card that does not exceed (20%) for restaurants and cafes that meet the conditions determined by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, provided that all customers have completed vaccine doses. (Covid-19), and only allow children to be accompanied by their families, in closed spaces.

With regard to mosques, it was decided to continue opening mosques to perform daily duties and Friday prayers, and to allow children to enter, while adhering to the precautionary measures determined by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, while continuing to close toilets and ablution facilities.

These decisions are effective as of Friday, 6/8/2021, until further notice.