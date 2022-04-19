Sri Lanka asks IMF for rapid financial assistance

By Metro US

0

comments

Posted on 

People walk along the Pettah Market, amid the country’s economic
People walk along the Pettah Market, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo

(Reuters) – Sri Lanka has made a request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) support to mitigate supply chain issues, a finance minister aide said in a tweet on Tuesday.

qatar airways

However, the IMF holds the view that Sri Lanka does not meet its criteria, Shamir Zavahir said, adding that the IMF appears to be positive toward granting an Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY