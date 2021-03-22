Take A Look At Qatar’s Astounding New $16 Billion Airport

Benjamin Zhang
HIA Seating Area And Oryx
Hamad International Airport seating area. 
Hamad International Airport

Qatar Airways has been named the Best Airline in the World for 2015 by leading aviation consumer website Skytrax.

However, the carrier’s one glaring weakness over the years has been the antiquated and over-crowded Doha International Airport. In fact, the overcrowding affected the airline’s on-time performance so much that it kept the airline from the top spot on Business Insider’s list of the world’s best airlines.

But that’s all changed!

qatar airways

Doha International has been shuttered. In its place is the gleaming new Hamad International Airport (HIA). It’s biggest tenant and benefactor is none other than Qatar Airways.

The new airport, constructed on 5,400 acres of land, will feature two world-class terminals buildings along with two of the longest runways in Asia, with each more than 14,000 feet long.

HIA took a decade to complete, at a cost of $16 billion.

Aerial View of the HIA

Hamad International Airport

A large portion of the facility was built on reclaimed land.

Wide Aerial View of HIA

Hamad International Airport

The new airport is located just 2.5 miles away from the old Doha International.

HIA The Emiri Terminal

Hamad International Airport

The new structure glows brightly at night.

HIA Passenger Terminal Complex At Night

Hamad International Airport

But the modern terminal facility looks even better at sunset.

HIA Passenger Terminal At Sunset.JPG

Hamad International Airport

HIA will be able to handle more than 24 million passengers a year.

HIA Passenger Terminal Complex

Hamad International Airport

Like many state-of-the-art airports, HIA is designed to handle the largest of aircraft, including the A380 superjumbo.

HIA Concourse A Gate A4

Hamad International Airport

Here’s Concourse C in Terminal 1. A380s are welcome here!

The facilities are logically designed and well organized.

HIA Baggage Reclaim

Hamad International Airport

Cars are protected from the desert sun in a parking lot that features numerous covers.

HIA Short Term Car Park

Hamad International Airport

The departures area is vast and soaring.

HIA Departures Interior

Hamad International Airport

The passenger complex is stylish — some might even call it “opulent.”

HIA Passenger Terminal Complex Interior

Hamad International Airport

This playground sculpture, by artist Tom Otterness, look like awesome fun.

HIA Playground Sculpture By Tom Otterness

Hamad International Airport

This seating area is modern and stylish.

HIA Seating Area And Oryx

Hamad International Airport

Next to the main Emri Terminal, there’s a truly impressive fountain.

HIA The Emiri Terminal And Fountain

Hamad International Airport

The control tower looks extremely cool at sunset.

HIA Air Traffic Control Tower at Sunset

Hamad International Airport

Here’s what North America has to offer….

Denver International Airport

AP

