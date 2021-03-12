Family of four estimated monthly costs are 3,044$ (11,084QR) without rent. A single person estimated monthly costs are 867$ (3,158QR) without rent.

Cost of Living in Doha.
Restaurants Edit
One-way Ticket (Local Transport) 2.75QR
Monthly Pass (Regular Price) 150.00QR
Taxi Start (Normal Tariff) 10.00QR
Taxi 1 mile (Normal Tariff) 3.22QR

  • Cost of Living in Doha

    Summary about cost of living in Doha, Qatar:

    • Family of four estimated monthly costs are 3,823.50C$ (11,083.81QR) without rent (using our estimator).
    • A single person estimated monthly costs are 1,089.42C$ (3,158.09QR) without rent.
    • Doha is 16.66% less expensive than Toronto (without rent, see our cost of living index).
    • Rent in Doha is, on average, 7.17% lower than in Toronto.

    Restaurants
    		 Edit Range
    Meal, Inexpensive Restaurant 30.00 QR 12.0050.00
    Meal for 2 People, Mid-range Restaurant, Three-course 200.00 QR 120.00400.00
    McMeal at McDonalds (or Equivalent Combo Meal) 25.00 QR 22.0030.00
    Domestic Beer (0.5 liter draught) 45.00 QR 30.0060.00
    Imported Beer (0.33 liter bottle) 45.00 QR 40.0060.00
    Cappuccino (regular) 17.38 QR 8.0030.00
    Coke/Pepsi (0.33 liter bottle) 2.95 QR 2.255.00
    Water (0.33 liter bottle) 1.20 QR 1.004.00

    Markets
    		 Edit
    Milk (regular), (1 liter) 7.08 QR 6.0012.00
    Loaf of Fresh White Bread (500g) 5.11 QR 3.0012.00
    Rice (white), (1kg) 6.55 QR 4.0011.00
    Eggs (regular) (12) 10.61 QR 4.8018.00
    Local Cheese (1kg) 36.71 QR 15.0080.00
    Chicken Fillets (1kg) 26.61 QR 12.0045.00
    Beef Round (1kg) (or Equivalent Back Leg Red Meat) 37.79 QR 25.0054.00
    Apples (1kg) 6.68 QR 4.009.00
    Banana (1kg) 5.41 QR 4.009.00
    Oranges (1kg) 6.03 QR 3.0015.00
    Tomato (1kg) 4.91 QR 3.0010.00
    Potato (1kg) 3.79 QR 2.006.00
    Onion (1kg) 3.49 QR 2.006.00
    Lettuce (1 head) 5.78 QR 2.0015.00
    Water (1.5 liter bottle) 2.08 QR 1.504.00
    Bottle of Wine (Mid-Range) 95.00 QR 50.00200.00
    Domestic Beer (0.5 liter bottle) 31.52 QR 12.0050.00
    Imported Beer (0.33 liter bottle) 33.24 QR 16.0055.00
    Cigarettes 20 Pack (Marlboro) 24.00 QR 20.0028.00

    Transportation
    		 Edit
    One-way Ticket (Local Transport) 2.75 QR 2.004.00
    Monthly Pass (Regular Price) 150.00 QR 80.00260.87
    Taxi Start (Normal Tariff) 10.00 QR 8.0015.00
    Taxi 1km (Normal Tariff) 2.00 QR 1.505.00
    Taxi 1hour Waiting (Normal Tariff) 30.00 QR 20.0050.00
    Gasoline (1 liter) 1.54 QR 1.202.00
    Volkswagen Golf 1.4 90 KW Trendline (Or Equivalent New Car) 71,000.00 QR 60,000.0080,000.00
    Toyota Corolla Sedan 1.6l 97kW Comfort (Or Equivalent New Car) 68,923.08 QR 65,000.0080,000.00

    Utilities (Monthly)
    		 Edit
    Basic (Electricity, Heating, Cooling, Water, Garbage) for 85m2 Apartment 378.23 QR 212.50823.44
    1 min. of Prepaid Mobile Tariff Local (No Discounts or Plans) 0.67 QR 0.201.00
    Internet (60 Mbps or More, Unlimited Data, Cable/ADSL) 315.58 QR 250.00450.00

    Sports And Leisure
    		 Edit
    Fitness Club, Monthly Fee for 1 Adult 381.39 QR 200.001,000.00
    Tennis Court Rent (1 Hour on Weekend) 101.18 QR 50.00150.00
    Cinema, International Release, 1 Seat 35.00 QR 35.0070.00

    Childcare
    		 Edit
    Preschool (or Kindergarten), Full Day, Private, Monthly for 1 Child 2,652.38 QR 1,500.004,000.00
    International Primary School, Yearly for 1 Child 36,015.63 QR 25,000.0050,000.00

    Clothing And Shoes
    		 Edit
    1 Pair of Jeans (Levis 501 Or Similar) 257.33 QR 99.00500.00
    1 Summer Dress in a Chain Store (Zara, H&M, …) 199.12 QR 80.00400.00
    1 Pair of Nike Running Shoes (Mid-Range) 342.32 QR 160.00500.00
    1 Pair of Men Leather Business Shoes 350.52 QR 200.00550.00

    Rent Per Month
    		 Edit
    Apartment (1 bedroom) in City Centre 5,414.89 QR 3,500.009,000.00
    Apartment (1 bedroom) Outside of Centre 3,758.33 QR 2,500.006,000.00
    Apartment (3 bedrooms) in City Centre 10,541.67 QR 6,500.0018,000.00
    Apartment (3 bedrooms) Outside of Centre 7,032.61 QR 5,000.0011,000.00

    Buy Apartment Price
    		 Edit
    Price per Square Meter to Buy Apartment in City Centre 15,039.15 QR 10,000.0030,000.00
    Price per Square Meter to Buy Apartment Outside of Centre 10,680.36 QR 8,000.0020,000.00

    Salaries And Financing
    		 Edit
    Average Monthly Net Salary (After Tax) 10,686.49 QR
    Mortgage Interest Rate in Percentages (%), Yearly, for 20 Years Fixed-Rate 4.64 3.006.00

    Prices in Doha

    This city had 2824 entries in the past 12 months by 225 different contributors.
    Last update: March 2021

