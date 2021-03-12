Family of four estimated monthly costs are 3,044$ (11,084QR) without rent. A single person estimated monthly costs are 867$ (3,158QR) without rent.

…

Cost of Living in Doha.

Restaurants Edit One-way Ticket (Local Transport) 2.75QR Monthly Pass (Regular Price) 150.00QR Taxi Start (Normal Tariff) 10.00QR Taxi 1 mile (Normal Tariff) 3.22QR Summary about cost of living in Doha, Qatar: Family of four estimated monthly costs are 3,823.50C$ (11,083.81QR) without rent (using our estimator).

without rent (using our estimator). A single person estimated monthly costs are 1,089.42C$ (3,158.09QR) without rent.

without rent. Doha is 16.66% less expensive than Toronto (without rent, see our cost of living index).

is expensive than (without rent, see our cost of living index). Rent in Doha is, on average, 7.17% lower than in Toronto .

is, on average, than in . Cost of Living in Doha Compare Doha with: Summary about cost of living in Doha, Qatar: Family of four estimated monthly costs are 3,823.50C$ (11,083.81QR) without rent (using our estimator). A single person estimated monthly costs are 1,089.42C$ (3,158.09QR) without rent. Doha is 16.66% less expensive than Toronto (without rent, see our cost of living index). Rent in Doha is, on average, 7.17% lower than in Toronto . Doha ? Add data for Doha! Do you live in Currency: EUR USD — AED AFN ALL AMD ANG AOA ARS AUD AWG AZN BAM BBD BDT BGN BHD BIF BMD BND BOB BRL BSD BTN BWP BYN BZD CAD CDF CHF CLF CLP CNH CNY COP CRC CUC CVE CZK DJF DKK DOP DZD EGP ERN EUR FJD FKP GBP GEL GGP GHS GIP GMD GNF GTQ GYD HKD HNL HRK HTG HUF IDR ILS IMP INR IQD IRR ISK JEP JMD JOD JPY KES KGS KHR KMF KPW KRW KWD KYD KZT LAK LBP LKR LRD LSL LYD MAD MDL MGA MKD MNT MOP MRO MRU MUR MVR MWK MXN MYR MZN NAD NGN NIO NOK NPR NZD OMR PAB PEN PGK PHP PKR PLN PYG QAR RON RSD RUB RWF SAR SBD SCR SDG SEK SGD SHP SLL SOS SRD STD STN SVC SYP SZL THB TJS TMT TND TOP TRY TTD TWD TZS UAH UGX USD UYU VES VND VUV WST XAF XAG XCD XDR XOF XPF YER ZAR ZMW ZWL Sticky Currency Switch to US measurement units Restaurants Edit Range Meal, Inexpensive Restaurant 30.00 QR 12.00 – 50.00 Meal for 2 People, Mid-range Restaurant, Three-course 200.00 QR 120.00 – 400.00 McMeal at McDonalds (or Equivalent Combo Meal) 25.00 QR 22.00 – 30.00 Domestic Beer (0.5 liter draught) 45.00 QR 30.00 – 60.00 Imported Beer (0.33 liter bottle) 45.00 QR 40.00 – 60.00 Cappuccino (regular) 17.38 QR 8.00 – 30.00 Coke/Pepsi (0.33 liter bottle) 2.95 QR 2.25 – 5.00 Water (0.33 liter bottle) 1.20 QR 1.00 – 4.00 Markets Edit Milk (regular), (1 liter) 7.08 QR 6.00 – 12.00 Loaf of Fresh White Bread (500g) 5.11 QR 3.00 – 12.00 Rice (white), (1kg) 6.55 QR 4.00 – 11.00 Eggs (regular) (12) 10.61 QR 4.80 – 18.00 Local Cheese (1kg) 36.71 QR 15.00 – 80.00 Chicken Fillets (1kg) 26.61 QR 12.00 – 45.00 Beef Round (1kg) (or Equivalent Back Leg Red Meat) 37.79 QR 25.00 – 54.00 Apples (1kg) 6.68 QR 4.00 – 9.00 Banana (1kg) 5.41 QR 4.00 – 9.00 Oranges (1kg) 6.03 QR 3.00 – 15.00 Tomato (1kg) 4.91 QR 3.00 – 10.00 Potato (1kg) 3.79 QR 2.00 – 6.00 Onion (1kg) 3.49 QR 2.00 – 6.00 Lettuce (1 head) 5.78 QR 2.00 – 15.00 Water (1.5 liter bottle) 2.08 QR 1.50 – 4.00 Bottle of Wine (Mid-Range) 95.00 QR 50.00 – 200.00 Domestic Beer (0.5 liter bottle) 31.52 QR 12.00 – 50.00 Imported Beer (0.33 liter bottle) 33.24 QR 16.00 – 55.00 Cigarettes 20 Pack (Marlboro) 24.00 QR 20.00 – 28.00 Transportation Edit One-way Ticket (Local Transport) 2.75 QR 2.00 – 4.00 Monthly Pass (Regular Price) 150.00 QR 80.00 – 260.87 Taxi Start (Normal Tariff) 10.00 QR 8.00 – 15.00 Taxi 1km (Normal Tariff) 2.00 QR 1.50 – 5.00 Taxi 1hour Waiting (Normal Tariff) 30.00 QR 20.00 – 50.00 Gasoline (1 liter) 1.54 QR 1.20 – 2.00 Volkswagen Golf 1.4 90 KW Trendline (Or Equivalent New Car) 71,000.00 QR 60,000.00 – 80,000.00 Toyota Corolla Sedan 1.6l 97kW Comfort (Or Equivalent New Car) 68,923.08 QR 65,000.00 – 80,000.00 Utilities (Monthly) Edit Basic (Electricity, Heating, Cooling, Water, Garbage) for 85m2 Apartment 378.23 QR 212.50 – 823.44 1 min. of Prepaid Mobile Tariff Local (No Discounts or Plans) 0.67 QR 0.20 – 1.00 Internet (60 Mbps or More, Unlimited Data, Cable/ADSL) 315.58 QR 250.00 – 450.00 Sports And Leisure Edit Fitness Club, Monthly Fee for 1 Adult 381.39 QR 200.00 – 1,000.00 Tennis Court Rent (1 Hour on Weekend) 101.18 QR 50.00 – 150.00 Cinema, International Release, 1 Seat 35.00 QR 35.00 – 70.00 Childcare Edit Preschool (or Kindergarten), Full Day, Private, Monthly for 1 Child 2,652.38 QR 1,500.00 – 4,000.00 International Primary School, Yearly for 1 Child 36,015.63 QR 25,000.00 – 50,000.00 Clothing And Shoes Edit 1 Pair of Jeans (Levis 501 Or Similar) 257.33 QR 99.00 – 500.00 1 Summer Dress in a Chain Store (Zara, H&M, …) 199.12 QR 80.00 – 400.00 1 Pair of Nike Running Shoes (Mid-Range) 342.32 QR 160.00 – 500.00 1 Pair of Men Leather Business Shoes 350.52 QR 200.00 – 550.00 Rent Per Month Edit Apartment (1 bedroom) in City Centre 5,414.89 QR 3,500.00 – 9,000.00 Apartment (1 bedroom) Outside of Centre 3,758.33 QR 2,500.00 – 6,000.00 Apartment (3 bedrooms) in City Centre 10,541.67 QR 6,500.00 – 18,000.00 Apartment (3 bedrooms) Outside of Centre 7,032.61 QR 5,000.00 – 11,000.00 Buy Apartment Price Edit Price per Square Meter to Buy Apartment in City Centre 15,039.15 QR 10,000.00 – 30,000.00 Price per Square Meter to Buy Apartment Outside of Centre 10,680.36 QR 8,000.00 – 20,000.00 Salaries And Financing Edit Average Monthly Net Salary (After Tax) 10,686.49 QR Mortgage Interest Rate in Percentages (%), Yearly, for 20 Years Fixed-Rate 4.64 3.00 – 6.00 Prices in Doha This city had 2824 entries in the past 12 months by 225 different contributors.

Last update: March 2021

